A quiet road in Connecticut became the centre of an extraordinary criminal investigation that would eventually stretch from Miami nightclubs to a luxury mansion in California.

What began as a violent daylight kidnapping attempt involving a Lamborghini SUV soon uncovered alleged links to a $245 million Bitcoin theft, a self-styled crypto mogul known as 'The Godfather', and a growing web of federal criminal cases. This week, California cryptocurrency entrepreneur Adam Iza admitted his role in the kidnapping conspiracy, bringing fresh attention to a case that has captured headlines across the US.

A Daylight Attack on a Connecticut Road

On 25 August 2024, Sushil and Radhika Chetal were driving their Lamborghini SUV near Danbury High School in Connecticut when their vehicle was struck from behind, according to court documents. Police said a white van then blocked the couple's path. Several men surrounded the SUV, pulled the pair from the vehicle and forced them into the van.

Authorities said Sushil Chetal was beaten with a baseball bat while Radhika Chetal was dragged by her hair. Both were bound with duct tape before the van drove away. The kidnapping attempt quickly fell apart.

Witnesses immediately contacted police. One of those witnesses was an off-duty FBI agent. Officers soon located the van, leading to a police pursuit. The vehicle eventually crashed and several suspects attempted to flee on foot. All six men involved were later arrested. The couple was taken to the hospital and later released.

A Bitcoin Theft Worth $245 Million

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As investigators examined the case, they discovered an alleged connection to one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts reported in 2024. According to federal prosecutors, the couple's son, Veer Chetal, and two associates had carried out an elaborate fraud scheme weeks earlier. Court documents state the group impersonated technical support staff from Google and a cryptocurrency exchange. Investigators allege the scheme allowed them to gain access to a victim's digital assets.

Prosecutors said the group stole 4,100 Bitcoins valued at approximately $245 million at the time. Authorities allege the stolen money funded a lavish lifestyle that included luxury cars, jewellery, designer clothing, rented mansions, and expensive nightclub events. Veer Chetal pleaded guilty in November 2024 and is awaiting sentencing. The two other men charged in the case have pleaded not guilty.

A Dispute in Miami

Federal investigators said the events leading to the kidnapping may have begun a month before the attack. According to an FBI affidavit, one of the alleged conspirators, James Schwab, became involved in a dispute with Veer Chetal at a Miami nightclub. Authorities said Schwab later discussed plans to rob Chetal and his associates.

After news of the Bitcoin theft emerged, prosecutors allege Schwab and Adam Iza devised a plan to obtain some of the stolen cryptocurrency proceeds by targeting Chetal's parents. Investigators said six men were recruited from Florida and transported to Connecticut. Court records indicate the group conducted surveillance on the Chetals before carrying out the kidnapping attempt.

The Man Known as 'The Godfather'

On Monday, Adam Iza, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. Federal prosecutors said Iza referred to himself as 'The Godfather' while operating a cryptocurrency trading company called Zort.

According to court records, Iza lived in a Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles and spent heavily on luxury items. Prosecutors also alleged he underwent cosmetic surgery intended to increase his height. Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of at least 14 years when he is sentenced. His lawyer, William Paetzold, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to Associated Press reporting.

A Separate Federal Investigation

The Connecticut case is not the only legal challenge facing Iza. Court records show he was already under investigation by federal authorities in California before his arrest in connection with the kidnapping plot.

In a separate case, Iza pleaded guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy against rights, and tax evasion. Prosecutors alleged he fraudulently accessed business manager accounts linked to Meta, the owner of Facebook, and stole more than $37 million between 2020 and 2022. Authorities also alleged that Iza paid approximately $100,000 per month to a private security company founded by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy.

Federal prosecutors said some off-duty deputies were used to intimidate individuals involved in personal and business disputes. Several former deputies were later charged as part of the wider investigation. Iza's California lawyer, Josef Sadat, declined to comment, according to Associated Press reporting.