An unverified claim that Melania Trump would not appear at events if White House aide Natalie Harp was in the room has resurfaced in the wake of the 3 November US midterm elections.

A report published on Saturday, 7 November, revisited biographer Michael Wolff's allegation that the first lady pulled back from campaign appearances when Harp was present.

The renewed scrutiny comes after Democratic gains left President Donald Trump facing a more challenging political landscape. Much of the latest discussion is rooted in online reader comments attached to earlier coverage of the couple.

The dates of those posts are unclear, which makes it difficult to determine whether they were written in direct response to the midterm results.

Melania Trump and Natalie Harp Claim Dates Back to 2024 Campaign

In his HOWL newsletter on 17 August 2026, Wolff claimed that Melania's public appearances alongside her husband during the 2024 presidential campaign were tightly controlled.

'Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around,' he wrote.

Wolff also suggested that Harp's frequent presence around Trump complicated joint campaign events, alleging that Melania appeared with the then-candidate primarily in the final week of the race.

His account has not been independently verified. Neither Melania nor Harp has publicly addressed or confirmed the alleged arrangement, and the reporting does not demonstrate a continuing dispute between them.

Harp serves as a special assistant and executive assistant to the president. Her tasks include supplying Trump with printed articles and briefing materials, a role that has led some staff to refer to her as the 'human printer'.

Her regular access to the president has prompted scrutiny, although proximity to a head of state, in itself, is not evidence of an inappropriate personal relationship.

Anonymous Source Rejects Affair Rumours

In August, a person described as being close to the White House told Semafor that the first lady 'doesn't like these types of things', referring to public speculation about Trump and Harp.

The same source said Trump 'does get furious' over personal rumours. Neither comment confirmed that Melania refused to be in the same room as Harp, nor did it support claims of any romantic involvement.

White House communications director Steven Cheung has rejected Wolff's reporting, and administration officials have publicly defended Harp against criticism of her role.

Melania Trump's White House Appearance Challenges 'Vanishing Act' Claims

The revived interest in these allegations followed comments highlighted by The Blast, including one reader's view that neglecting a spouse could risk someone else 'stepping in'.

'If you don't look after your husband or wife, there will always be someone right there as soon as you drop the ball,' the commenter wrote.

Other online reactions questioned Melania's visibility in recent months. Some contributors suggested Harp's relationship with Trump remained purely professional. None of the posts cited first-hand knowledge of the Trumps' marriage or of Harp's private interactions with the president.

Assertions that Melania has largely vanished from public life conflict with a series of recent official appearances.

On Thursday, 5 November, she hosted Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House for discussions about a possible ceasefire in Ukraine's Kherson region.

The previous day, the White House announced a scholarship initiative involving Louisiana State University, alongside plans for Melania to travel to Baton Rouge as part of the programme.