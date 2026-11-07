Twilight fans are celebrating after Lionsgate reportedly confirmed that Netflix has already ordered two seasons of an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's 'Midnight Sun', giving the bestselling vampire saga a fresh return to screens from Edward Cullen's point of view.

The announcement has generated excitement among longtime followers of the books and films, with many eager to revisit the supernatural romance through Edward Cullen's internal thoughts rather than Bella Swan's narration. The upcoming series will retell the events of the original 'Twilight' story from the vampire's perspective, offering a different look at his relationship with Bella.

Fans reacted enthusiastically after DiscussingFilm shared the news on X, with some celebrating the two-season commitment and others already debating their ideal voice cast. For a franchise that has remained popular years after its original film releases, the reported order represents a new opportunity to introduce its characters to both returning viewers and a younger audience.

'Twilight Fans Are Winning': Fans Celebrate Two Seasons

The two-season order was particularly well received by fans, who viewed it as an early win for the franchise.

One user, evolet, wrote: '2 seasons right off the bat,...twilight fans are winning so hard'.

Another commenter, ChasingWs, declared: 'twilight fans eating good', while Laugh N Scroll joked that Edward had spent centuries brooding and viewers were finally getting an 'extended edition'.

Others were excited about the opportunity to hear the character's thoughts rather than simply watch his expressions. Amit commented: 'finally, we get to hear Edward's internal monologue instead of just watching him stare intensely from across a cafeteria lol'.

The reaction also showed that not everyone is exclusively interested in Edward's perspective. One fan, posting under the username airybreathe, wrote: 'We wanted her perspective', referring to Bella and suggesting that viewers would also welcome a retelling from the female protagonist's point of view.

The voice cast has also become a talking point. One user, Pane, said they wanted the original cast to return to voice the animated characters, writing: 'i want the OG cast to voice the series!!!! PLEASE!!!!!'

What Is Netflix's 'Midnight Sun' Adaptation About?

According to a report from What's on Netflix, Lionsgate confirmed the two-season commitment during its second-quarter 2027 earnings call on 5 November 2026.

The animated adaptation is based on Meyer's 2020 companion novel, Midnight Sun, which revisits the events of Twilight from Edward's perspective rather than Bella's.

The original story follows Bella, a human teenager who moves to Forks, Washington, and develops a relationship with Edward, a vampire struggling with his feelings for her and the dangers surrounding their relationship.

The companion novel explores Edward's internal thoughts, motivations and experiences during the same events. Its adaptation could therefore give viewers additional insight into a character whose mysterious behaviour became a defining part of the original story.

The reported two-season commitment is also notable because streaming platforms commonly wait for a show's performance before approving another season. Securing both seasons in advance could allow production to proceed without a lengthy renewal process.

Who Is Working on the Animated Series?

According to What's on Netflix, Sinead Daly is attached as showrunner, while Lynn Wang will serve as supervising director.

Meyer is executive producing alongside Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Erik Feig, Meghan Hibbett and Emily Wissink. Her production company, Fickle Fish Films, is working with Lionsgate Television on the project.

However, Netflix has not officially announced the voice cast. The report said casting was underway for recurring characters Jacob Black and Billy Black, but the actors who will voice Edward and Bella remain unconfirmed.

When Could 'Midnight Sun' Arrive on Netflix?

There is currently no confirmed release date for the animated series.

What's on Netflix reported that production was tentatively scheduled to run from August 2026 through May 2027, with Los Angeles serving as the main production and voice-recording location.

Based on that timeline, the outlet suggested that a late 2027 release would be the earliest possibility, while 2028 appeared more likely.

For now, fans will have to wait for further announcements about the animation, voice cast and premiere date. But with two seasons already committed, the return to Forks has given the Twilight fandom plenty of reasons to celebrate.