A machete-wielding man threatening 'bloodshed' at a Christian prayer meeting and a local leader allegedly calling for worshippers to be killed highlight how Indonesian Christians are facing intense bureaucratic and social pressure over where they can pray, despite constitutional guarantees of religious freedom.

Indonesian Christians face obstacles to worship even in private homes, where permit disputes can lead to threats, interrupted prayer meetings and orders to suspend services, according to religious-liberty advocates.

Indonesian Christians and Worship Permits

Indonesia's 1945 Constitution guarantees freedom of worship, but requirements for worship sites can obstruct minorities. Fredrik J. Pinakunary of the Indonesian Christian Legal Society told the Daily Caller that friction typically develops over new worship sites and non-routine gatherings outside registered sanctuaries.

He identified residential prayer meetings and holiday gatherings as flashpoints. Pinakunary argued that mediation often prioritises preventing clashes over protecting constitutional liberties, at minority congregations' expense.

Morning Star News described an incident in late September in which a machete-wielding Muslim man and several others interrupted a prayer service involving approximately 40 Christians. 'If you don't close it, bloodshed will occur inside,' he said. 'Yes, I am not afraid to die ... For Allah, I am not afraid to die.'

The man claimed the prayer rooms lacked permits and invoked the 'majority'. He was not immediately arrested and later offered his 'deepest apologies' to community leaders. An agreement not to pursue legal action later collapsed after officials ordered the prayer house closed, Morning Star News stated.

Local Pressure and Alleged Threats

Persecution.org described a 6 October meeting concerning six Christians worshipping in a private home. An official record required services to cease until administrative requirements were met, without specifying which remained incomplete.

The pastor alleged that a neighbourhood leader struck a table and declared, 'Arrest them; if they resist, kill them.' The pastor agreed to suspend services because he feared for his family and home, according to Persecution.org.

Pinakunary linked such disputes to the 2006 Joint Ministerial Decree. Its requirements include at least 90 prospective congregants verified by local authorities and support from at least 60 nearby neighbours, validated by the village or neighbourhood head.

Written recommendations are also required from the local Ministry of Religious Affairs office and Religious Harmony Forum. Pinakunary argued that neighbour consent gave hostile residents an effective veto, even when other conditions were satisfied.

Long Delays and Ongoing Disputes

According to the Daily Caller, one church was stalled for 15 years despite meeting the decree's requirements in 2006. Another had sought a permit for nine years without success.

An early October protest video cited by the Daily Caller featured an Islamic leader alleging permit irregularities and bribery. He warned that the church would bring 'chaos', adding that if it were built, they would await an opportunity to 'dismantle' it.

Religious-liberty advocate David Herson told the Daily Caller that a 30 October meeting over another church's future occurred despite the church having secured the necessary permits.

The Setara Institute recorded 3,823 incidents and 5,639 actions against freedom of religion and belief across Indonesia since 2007. These figures concern religious freedom broadly, rather than Christians alone.

Pinakunary told the Daily Caller that disputes and rights violations would continue without structural legal reform. He pointed to a Freedom of Religion Bill proposed by Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai in 2026 as a potential safeguard for minorities.

'Indonesia belongs to all of us,' Herson told the Daily Caller. 'No one should be intimidated, discriminated against, or prevented from exercising their constitutional right to worship.'