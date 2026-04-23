Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have been offered the ultimate paparazzi-proof wedding venue which is an entire abandoned medieval village in Italy.

Following the couple's high-profile engagement in June 2025, the Mayor of Celleno, Luca Beraldo, has made an extraordinary pitch. He has personally invited the pair to wed in Celleno Vecchia, a historic 'ghost' town perched on a volcanic cliff about 90 minutes from Rome.

The offer, made on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, includes free and exclusive use of the village's ancient stone squares and its 12th-century Church.

While the Dua Lipa summer wedding rumours have pointed toward an intimate Italian ceremony, this specific invitation offers a level of seclusion that few luxury resorts can match.

For a couple looking to avoid the global media circus, the prospect of vanishing into a silent, stone fortress may be the most romantic—and practical—option on the table.

Palermo Wedding Buzz grows as Dua Lipa and Callum Turner spark speculation over a possible Sicily ceremony, with fans linking luxury venues and past visits to renewed romance rumours #DuaLipa #CallumTurner #Palermo #SicilyWedding https://t.co/zMb4qTvxRY — London Pulse News (@Londonpulsenews) April 23, 2026

Since reports have pointed to an intimate wedding this summer as Lipa is on a break from touring, for now, the proposal is coming from Italy rather than the pair themselves, and there is no confirmation that they have accepted it.

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Why Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Could Vanish Into Celleno

The invitation came from Mayor Beraldo, who is pitching Celleno Vecchia as the rare celebrity wedding venue that does not merely promise privacy but seems almost built around it.

Per the details provided, he has offered the use of the village at no cost and framed the proposal in deliberately romantic terms, saying, 'We are personally inviting Dua and Callum to be our guests. No crowds, no photographers, no bill. Just history, silence, and one of the most romantic places on earth.'

Dua Lipa ile Callum Turner düğünlerini İtalya'da yapacak.



• Kutlamalar haftası boyunca bir tatil köyü misafirler için kapatılacak. pic.twitter.com/upnpkSAG7n — Populicc (@populicc) April 22, 2026

For a couple reportedly planning a small ceremony, the appeal is obvious. An empty hilltop village, old stone all around, no passing footfall, no obvious vantage point for long lenses.

If they did take up the offer, the ceremony would reportedly be held in Piazza Enrico Castellani, the ancient stone square at the centre of the settlement. The setting would place their vows against a strikingly severe backdrop, with the deconsecrated Church of San Carlo and Castello Orsini nearby. It sounds cinematic, perhaps a touch theatrical, but not in the glossy way celebrity weddings usually do.

What The Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Offer Says About The Wedding

Celleno Vecchia's pull lies in how little of ordinary life is left there. The village was abandoned by its residents in 1951 and now stands preserved in a near frozen state, with its historic structures protected by FAI, Italy's National Trust.

Segundo um jornal italiano, o casamento de Dua Lipa e Callum Turner acontecerá em Palermo, na Itália.



O local escolhido foi um resort e algumas das celebridades convidadas já confirmadas são: Mark Ronson, Charli xcx, Olivia Dean, Elton John, Donatella Versace, JENNIE e ROSÉ. pic.twitter.com/MDXWHLrqWA — VOU DE GRADE (@voudegrade) April 22, 2026

That combination gives the place its strange edge. It is picturesque, certainly, but also faintly haunted, which may be exactly why the invitation has drawn attention.

There is also a pop culture footnote that makes the location easier to picture. The village was most recently used as a setting for the Netflix fantasy series Luna Nera. That does not prove it would become the chosen backdrop for a real wedding, of course, but it helps explain why Beraldo appears confident the place can sell both romance and seclusion in the same breath.

Lipa herself has spoken warmly, if sparingly, about the engagement. In comments previously given to Vogue, she described the prospect of marriage as 'very exciting' and said the decision to grow old together and 'be best friends forever' felt especially meaningful.

She also said her engagement ring was created after Turner consulted her sister and best friends, adding, 'I'm obsessed with it. It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.'

DUA LIPA E CALLUM TURNER IRÃO SE CASAR EM SETEMBRO, EM PALERMO, NA ITÁLIA! 💍



— De acordo com o Jornal Italiano, um resort foi fechado para a estadia dos convidados durante a semana de celebrações. pic.twitter.com/BNhkZ3maot — Dua Lipa Brasil (@dualipabrasil) April 22, 2026

That quote gives the story its human centre. Strip away the gothic village and the mayoral sales pitch, and what remains is a couple who appear to want something smaller and more personal than the usual celebrity spectacle.

Whether that ends up happening in a silent Italian ghost town is still unconfirmed; for now, the couple has not officially responded to the mayor's pitch. Whether they choose a luxury villa in Palermo or a silent cliffside in Lazio, one thing is clear: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are determined to keep their 'big day' as small and private as possible.