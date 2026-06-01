Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are understood to have quietly married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, slipping into the historic venue for a small civil ceremony, according to reports later confirmed through Ferragamo.

The wedding marks the latest chapter in a relationship the Grammy-winning singer and the Masters of the Air actor have kept largely private over the past 18 months. Turner is said to have proposed over Christmas 2024, with Lipa later confirming the engagement in a British Vogue interview in June, around six months after the reported proposal.

Inside The Private Ceremony

Details of the marriage emerged not through a formal announcement but through fashion insiders and photographs taken outside the town hall, giving the event an unusually low-key finish.

Ferragamo confirmed that Turner wore a custom look by the Italian label for the occasion. The Eternity star opted for a tailored double-breasted jacket with matching blue trousers, a coordinating shirt and tie, and black shoes, a look that felt understated but still marked the significance of the day.

OMG — Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially MARRIED! 💍🤍



The superstar singer and Hollywood actor reportedly tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by close friends and family.



And this is only the beginning — a lavish… pic.twitter.com/zatVjbNEwU — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) May 31, 2026

Lipa took a different approach. Vogue reported that she wore a custom white skirt suit by Schiaparelli couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry. She paired the look with pointed white Christian Louboutin pumps, creating a bridal outfit that felt polished, modern and pared back.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed the couple leaving Old Marylebone Town Hall smiling broadly, surrounded by loved ones. There were no public balcony moments or confetti lined streets, only a brief walk down the steps and into married life with a close circle rather than a crowd of fans.

Representatives for both Lipa and Turner did not respond to requests for comment from The Hollywood Reporter. Until the couple speak publicly, the timings and details of the ceremony remain unconfirmed and are based on third-party reporting.

Dua Lipa's Own Words On Love And Why The Secret Marriage Fits

The shape of their secret marriage is not entirely surprising if you go back to what Dua Lipa has actually said about love, privacy and the hard edge of fame.

In August 2025, she told Harper's Bazaar UK that she was 'happier than ever' in the relationship. She also acknowledged the tension many public figures feel between protecting something personal and being expected to talk about it.

'It feels like I'm doing a disservice by not talking about it. When you're a public figure, anything that's very personal is very vulnerable. It's not like I don't want to share it,' she said of their engagement. 'I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It's really inspiring. You find yourself intensely falling all the time, in the best way possible.'

That makes a private town hall wedding feel less like a surprise and more like a deliberate choice. For a couple who know how quickly visible moments become public property, a closed guest list and a low key civil ceremony make a kind of sense.

The decision to keep the engagement itself semi-obscured tells a similar story. The proposal has been reported as taking place over Christmas 2024, but neither Lipa nor Turner has publicly walked through the details. The timeline that exists is constructed from what they have chosen to confirm and what long-lens cameras have filled in. Again, nothing about the way he asked has been verified on the record, so any narrative beyond the basic dates is, for now, speculation.

here’s to dua lipa and callum turner living in a romcom forever pic.twitter.com/SPsyKTN2iO — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) May 31, 2026

The marriage at Old Marylebone Town Hall is understood to be only the legal first chapter. Following the civil ceremony, the couple are reportedly planning a three-day wedding celebration in Palermo, Sicily. Those reports have not been confirmed by their teams either, but they point towards a familiar pattern: the quiet formality of a London registry office, followed by a more expansive, possibly more glamorous event at a later date, further from home and further from the daily reach of British paparazzi.

For Dua Lipa, whose working life is built on visibility and performance, the choice to tuck the legal wedding into a Sunday at a town hall feels less like hiding and more like a line in the sand. The relationship may be inspiring her, as she has said, but the story of it remains hers to tell, in her own time, and not in the moment she steps out of a municipal building in a white suit.