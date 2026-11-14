Fans are speculating that Dua Lipa is unhappy with SZA after the Coachella 2027 lineup announcement. However, no public evidence shows that Lipa is upset. The theory rests on SZA's apparent early reveal, Lipa's caption and an anonymous blind item.

Coachella confirmed Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala among its leading acts, with Daddy Yankee in a special fourth-headliner slot. Lipa will headline Fridays, Tame Impala Saturdays and SZA Sundays. The festival runs at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on 9–11 April and 16–18 April 2027, according to the official Coachella website.

SZA appeared to disclose her booking before the announcement. The Tab reported that she shared a message on a private Instagram account three days earlier. It read: 'I said yes to the big show. I'm not gonna rush my album no matter what this time. It's gonna be perfect. See u f**kers in the desert.'

A music news account, @femalernb, later shared the post. One commenter objected to SZA being a headliner, writing: 'No cap .. can do without her being a headliner.' SZA replied: 'You can literally go see the other two headliners. I assume u must listen to lots of tame and dua lipa lol. But you chose to publicly bring down the ONLY BLACK woman headliner this year... as a black man. Super wack of u honestly. I'm still headlining. Enjoy.'

The commenter said they did not listen to the other acts and did not consider the three headliners the best choices. SZA later edited the same comment, replacing her original reply with: 'Could literally just not go.' Lipa was not involved in the exchange.

The Tab, which reported the theory on 12 November, said it had contacted Lipa, SZA and Coachella for comment. It did not report receiving a response. Neither artist has publicly confirmed a dispute.

Why Fans Suspect Dua Lipa Is Upset With SZA

The speculation partly centres on Lipa's Instagram post. She shared the lineup poster with the caption: 'I guess i'll see you in the desert @coachella !!!!!' Some users read 'I guess' as a sign that the announcement surprised her, though the caption does not say so.

An anonymous post from the celebrity gossip account Enty Lawyer added to the speculation. Dated 11 November 2026, it referred to an unnamed 'desert headliner' who allegedly blamed another headliner for an early reveal. It did not identify anyone or provide evidence.

A blind item invites readers to guess identities behind an anonymous description. Its claims are difficult to verify.

What Coachella's Announcement History Shows

Another online claim suggested the lineup was intended for January, possibly to coincide with a new Lipa album. No reliable evidence establishes a planned January announcement or a connection to her music schedule. Lipa has not announced a release date for a fourth studio album.

Coachella announced its 2025 lineup on 20 November 2024, then revealed the 2026 bill in September 2025. The 2027 announcement followed a similar November timeline.

The lineup and April dates are confirmed. The posts and blind item have fuelled speculation, but there is no evidence of a feud between Lipa and SZA.