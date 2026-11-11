Cardi B has threatened to countersue a Jamaican concert promoter who alleges she kept a $2.5 million (£1.88 million; €2.25 million) payment for a cancelled Kingston show.

The rapper disputes receiving the full amount. Promoter Ryan Burke says he has payment records and is pursuing legal action.

The dispute centres on Cardi B's planned appearance at Kingston's National Stadium on 18 October. She announced her withdrawal on 8 October, and organisers postponed BZR WKND's main concert until 20 December, promising ticket refunds.

Cardi B Disputes $2.5 Million Over Missed Deadline

In an interview with CVM TV, Burke, BZR WKND's founder and chief executive, said payments totalling $2.5 million had been sent to Cardi B. The broadcaster reported being shown copies of five transfers. Those records have not been independently authenticated for this article, and the rapper disputes Burke's account.

During an Instagram Live broadcast on 9 November, Cardi B said she had received about $900,000 (£677,000; €809,000) towards an agreed $1 million deposit, rather than her full fee. She said production funding due by 17 September had not arrived on time.

According to her account, another $750,000 (£564,000; €675,000) arrived only after she announced her withdrawal. She says she returned that payment, a transaction that has not been independently verified.

She said the alleged delay made it difficult to arrange equipment transport, flights, hotel rooms and dancers. Cardi B also rejected suggestions that her grandfather's death was behind the cancellation. Organisers had previously offered condolences following the bereavement but did not explicitly identify it as the reason for her withdrawal in their public statement.

On Tuesday, 10 November, she said she would not refund the initial deposit, arguing that organisers had breached their agreement. Whether the contract allows her to keep that sum remains unverified.

Her agent, Mike 'Mike G' Guirguis, also disputed the full-payment claim in a statement posted on X. He alleged that the promoter had failed to meet several contractual obligations. The terms of the agreement have not been independently verified.

Cardi B Countersuit Threat Deepens as Government Rejects Funding Claim

Cardi B challenged Burke to sue her and threatened a defamation countersuit. Burke says his company retained lawyers and intended to seek repayment and damages. No filed proceedings or court findings establishing either side's allegations were independently verified.

The disagreement spread to Jamaica's government after Cardi B suggested officials offered to cover unpaid production costs. In a 10 November statement, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport denied making any such payment or commitment, describing the event as a private commercial arrangement.

Here’s the truth. @iamcardib never received her full fee for the Jamaica show, and the promoter failed to meet multiple obligations under the agreement. Any claim that she was paid in full is false. Her fans in Jamaica deserve transparency and accountability. — Mike G™‎ (@Mikegagent) November 11, 2026

BZR WKND likewise said it had received no government funding and maintained that Cardi B had been paid in full. In another livestream on Tuesday, the rapper apologised to the government, saying she had been misled about its involvement.

The festival's postponement has also affected ticket holders. Some complained in early November about delayed refunds.

On 4 November, organisers said all outstanding refunds had been processed and issued, while warning that bank credits could take additional business days. That announcement does not independently establish when every customer received the money.

BZR WKND's official website continues to advertise a rescheduled programme for 19 and 20 December. It also provides instructions for customers seeking refunds through the event's ticketing provider.