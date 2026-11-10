Pink announced her first Sphere residency in Las Vegas on Monday, 9 November, booking nine shows beginning on 29 September 2027.

The singer will become the venue's first solo female pop headliner, nearly two months after a dispute involving Macklemore and Ed Sheeran's US tour.

In September, Pink faced criticism for sharing a post condemning Macklemore's pro-Palestinian remarks at a concert.

She defended her Jewish identity in a statement on 11 September, writing, 'I was born a Jew.' Those words were not part of Monday's residency announcement.

Pink's Sphere Residency Dates and Ticket Details

Pink unveiled the booking in an Instagram video featuring a pink-lit Sphere and her song 'So What'. 'This idea has been bubbling up for years,' she wrote, describing the concerts as her first residency.

The opening show is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 September 2027. Eight further performances follow on 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 27, 29 and 30 October, according to Sphere Entertainment.

Artist presale registration is open through Pink's website. The artist presale begins on 18 November at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, followed by general sales on 20 November at the same time. Concert and hotel package presales begin on 11 November.

The venue says the production will use its wraparound LED display and immersive sound system. Pink is known for elaborate aerial performances, although organisers have yet to reveal specific staging plans for Las Vegas.

Her recent global tours sold more than four million tickets across over 130 dates in 15 countries, according to Sphere Entertainment. That record provides context for the residency but does not establish what demand will look like when tickets go on sale.

Pink's 'Born a Jew' Statement Followed the Macklemore Row

The earlier controversy began at Sheeran's MetLife Stadium concerts in New Jersey on 4 and 5 September. Opening act Macklemore called for Palestinian freedom and performed his protest song 'Hind's Hall', with images of the conflict displayed behind him.

Pink shared a StopAntisemitism post criticising his set. In her subsequent 11 September statement, she acknowledged that the repost contained wording she had not written and would not entirely have chosen herself.

'A repost isn't a statement, and a meme isn't a spine,' she wrote. She accused critics of assigning her political beliefs based on the repost and her Jewish identity.

Pink said her objection was not to calls for Palestinian freedom. She cited concerns about the imagery displayed during Macklemore's set and a costume he had worn years earlier, for which he apologised.

She reiterated that Hamas was a terrorist organisation and said Palestinians deserved a future that honoured their humanity. 'Protecting innocent life comes first, everywhere,' she wrote.

Macklemore has maintained that criticism of Israel's policies is not equivalent to antisemitism. He said his advocacy for Palestinians was not directed against Jewish people.

His departure from Sheeran's remaining US concerts was announced on 14 September, after venues objected to retaining him on the bill.

Tour promoter Messina Touring Group said those objections threatened the remaining concerts. Sheeran subsequently stated that removing Macklemore 'was the promoter's decision, it was not mine'. There is no evidence that Pink made that decision.