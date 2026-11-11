Usher and Chris Brown's concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, scheduled for Monday, 16 November, has been cancelled, according to Ticketmaster.

The cancellation comes days after reports of an alleged backstage disagreement during a concert in Atlanta, but no link between the reported dispute and the cancellation has been established.

Ticketmaster also lists the pair's 6 December show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, as cancelled.

Under Ticketmaster's policy, refunds for cancelled events are processed to the original payment method once the organiser provides the funds. Different arrangements apply to certain resale and transferred tickets.

The 16 November performance was announced on 17 August as the fourth SoFi Stadium date on the joint R&B Tour, following strong ticket demand. The singers' 15 November concert at the same venue remains listed for sale.

The latest cancellations follow four in October, affecting Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbia and Indianapolis. Organisers said those changes were intended to protect the health and wellbeing of the touring party and crew.

They have not said whether similar considerations explain the latest cancellations.

What Happened After the Delayed Atlanta Show

Speculation about tension between the singers began after their 5 November concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium started considerably later than advertised. The venue listed a 7.30pm start, but Usher's representatives told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that performances were planned for 8.30pm. The headliners reportedly began around 10pm.

TMZ reported, citing unnamed sources, that heavy traffic and road closures had delayed concertgoers. According to the outlet, Usher wanted to begin the concert while Brown preferred to wait for fans still trying to enter the stadium.

The sources alleged that the difference of opinion prompted an argument backstage. Audience members complained about shortened sets and the absence of the pair's usual duets. The concert finished around midnight, but claims that a curfew forced changes to the show remain unconfirmed.

Neither singer has publicly confirmed an argument. Brown appeared to dismiss online speculation in an Instagram Story, writing, 'Internet 🧢. don't fall for it.' He did not specify which claims he was addressing.

On 10 November, TMZ reported that the pair had not privately resolved the alleged disagreement. An unnamed source described their relationship as 'still icy'. These accounts have not been independently verified.

Tour Aftermath and Remaining Dates

The following evening, 6 November, Usher and Brown resumed performing songs together in Atlanta. Footage showed them sharing 'Back to Sleep' and the 'It Depends' remix, although at times they remained on opposite sides of the stage.

Tank has spoken on the reported backstage tension between Usher and Chris Brown, noting that “there is bound to be conflict.” pic.twitter.com/E1RxsLDMu0 — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) November 10, 2026

Tour supporting act Tank offered a different interpretation on The Big Tigger Morning Show. Discussing competition between performers, he said 'there's bound to be conflict', adding that 'night two, a movie.

Night three, a movie'. He said the tour had resumed after a three-week break and that the performers had found their rhythm.

The remaining tour has not been cancelled. Ticketmaster continues to list concerts in New Orleans from 20 November, Houston on 24 November, Miami on 3 and 5 December, and Tampa on 11 and 12 December.

For now, the cause of the two latest cancellations remains unknown.