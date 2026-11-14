[Christian singer and pastor] Steve Camp died on Wednesday 11 November 2026, aged 71, after a battle with heart failure, his family announced. The Grammy-nominated musician spent more than five decades combining Christian music, preaching and ministry.

The news came through a family statement expressing grief while reflecting on the Christian faith that shaped Camp's life.

'It is with heavy hearts, yet great hope in Christ, that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Steve Camp,' the family wrote.

Beyond his recordings, Camp became an outspoken critic of commercial influences on contemporary Christian music. He argued that biblical teaching should take precedence over popularity and financial success.

How Did Steve Camp Die? Family Confirms Battle With Heart Failure

Camp's family confirmed that he died following a battle with heart failure. They did not disclose further medical circumstances or specify where his death occurred.

'On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after a battle with heart failure, the Lord called Steve Home,' the statement said.

His relatives reflected on his commitment to Christian evangelism, describing a career extending well beyond music.

'For over 50 years, Steve dedicated his life to proclaiming the Gospel through music, preaching, and life on life ministry,' they wrote.

The family identified Acts 20:24 and 2 Corinthians 4:5 as two Bible passages that influenced Camp's ministry.

The passages emphasise perseverance in preaching the Gospel and proclaiming Jesus Christ rather than oneself.

Those principles also shaped his criticism of the Christian music industry's commercial direction.

His family expressed their belief that Camp had completed his earthly ministry.

'Though our hearts are broken, we rejoice in knowing that Steve has finished his race,' they said.

The family thanked supporters for their prayers and encouragement during their bereavement.

Steve Camp's 'Lukewarm Laodicean Sleep' Warning Reflected His Call for Reform

Camp began his musical career in 1975 and released his debut album, Sayin' It with Love, three years later.

According to the Gospel Music Association, he released 22 albums, achieved 15 No. 1 songs and recorded more than 40 Top 10 hits.

His recording of 'Love's Not a Feeling' with Michele Pillar earned a Grammy nomination in 1985.

Despite his commercial achievements, Camp questioned whether Christian artists were compromising their message to appeal to wider audiences.

In 1997, he published 107 theses calling for reform in Christian music and publishing, drawing inspiration from Martin Luther's Ninety-five Theses.

His criticism extended beyond recording companies to concerns about complacency within evangelical churches.

In a 31 October 2005 blog post, he warned against a 'lukewarm Laodicean sleep,' urging Christians to pursue spiritual renewal.

Camp subsequently devoted greater attention to pastoral work, becoming an associate pastor at Grace Community Church in 1998.

He was ordained senior pastor of The Cross in 2009, according to his official biography.

His involvement in music nevertheless continued.

On 18 October 2024, Camp released Neighbors in an Age of Rage, returning to full-length studio recording more than two decades after his previous project.