Katie Price has revealed plans to see estranged husband Lee Andrews in Dubai, despite their September separation. The 48-year-old discussed the meeting on Thursday, 12 November, before an interview emerged in which she described removing 'toxic people' from her life.

The former glamour model married Andrews in Dubai in January 2026. Their relationship later became embroiled in disputed claims about his cryptocurrency holdings, which he denied misrepresenting.

Price discussed her plans on the 12 November episode of The Katie Price Show, which she co-hosts with her sister Sophie. She confirmed she intended to see Andrews during a visit involving cosmetic treatments, but did not announce a reconciliation.

Katie Price and Lee Andrews Dispute £2.22 Crypto Claim

Price confirmed their separation in September, months after their wedding. During an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain on 16 September, she described feeling emotionally deceived by Andrews.

Reports suggested that a cryptocurrency wallet associated with Andrews contained approximately £2.22, despite claims of substantial wealth.

Andrews disputed the allegations. In a voice message played on the programme, he said Price had checked the wrong wallet and claimed another contained 50 million USDT, a cryptocurrency designed to track the US dollar.

Neither the reported £2.22 balance nor Andrews' claimed holdings has been independently verified. The figures do not establish his overall financial position.

Andrews maintained that he had not misled Price and offered to undergo a lie-detector test.

Price insisted Andrews had not taken money from her. Instead, she said she felt she had fallen in love with someone who had presented himself differently from the man she came to know.

'I love him, but who is he?' she asked during the ITV interview.

The disagreement also involved an engagement ring. Price said Andrews had described it as worth £72,000, but an insurance valuation placed it at £5,000. That account was not independently verified.

Katie Price Credits Sophie With Supporting Her Independence

In a joint interview with The Times published on Friday, 13 November, Price described reassessing her personal relationships after years of emotional difficulties.

She said she had been working through past trauma and distancing herself from people she believed were harmful. However, she did not identify those individuals or directly connect her remarks to Andrews.

Price also described feeling more independent, saying she no longer had managers or a man controlling her decisions.

'I've got rid of all the toxic people,' she said, describing the changes as a source of freedom.

Her sister Sophie has remained an important source of support. Price credited her with helping during difficult periods, even when she ignored advice.

Sophie has reportedly stopped involving herself in her sister's romantic decisions. Price, who previously married Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler, maintained that four marriages had not changed her determination to choose her partners.

'My family aren't marrying them,' she said.

Price also discussed undergoing relationship therapy and becoming clearer about what she wants from future relationships.

Her latest podcast remarks nevertheless introduce another question. She has confirmed plans to see Andrews in Dubai, but neither has publicly established whether the planned meeting signals another change in their relationship.