Ashley Judd says her late mother, Naomi Judd, wrote 'Trump' on her inner thigh before a minor bladder operation at a Tennessee hospital in 2020. Recalling the incident on her new podcast, the actress explained why she challenged what she understood to be an attempt at humour.

The story emerged in the first full episode of A Table Prepared, released on Thursday, 12 November 2026. Naomi had once worked as a nurse at the hospital and knew the surgeon who would operate on her, according to Ashley.

Before the procedure, Naomi used a Sharpie normally reserved for signing autographs to write Donald Trump's surname on her skin. Ashley said her mother hoped to relieve the awkwardness of a situation she found deeply uncomfortable.

Ashley, however, worried about the people other than the surgeon who might see the inscription in the operating theatre.

Ashley Judd Recalls Her Mother's Discomfort Before Surgery

Naomi had known the doctor since she was a nurse in her 30s, Ashley explained. The prospect of being examined by someone familiar from her working life made the operation especially difficult for her.

'She was nervous and she was ashamed,' Ashley said, describing her mother's feelings about being in such a physically and socially vulnerable position.

Ashley understood the gesture as a joke designed to ease that embarrassment. Her account did not establish that Naomi meant the word 'Trump' as an endorsement of the politician, who was president when the operation reportedly took place.

Ashley referred to the hospital by its former name, Williamson County Hospital. Williamson Health's official history says it became Williamson Medical Center in 1986, when the facility moved to a new site in Franklin.

The 2020 procedure remains part of Ashley's recollection. No hospital records have been presented to independently confirm the circumstances, and Ashley did not accuse the surgeon or the hospital of wrongdoing.

Why Ashley Judd Questioned the Message Hospital Staff Might See

'What if you were a nurse in that O.R.?' Ashley recalled asking her mother. She also raised the possibility of an orderly encountering the writing while assisting with the operation.

Ashley asked Naomi to think about workers of colour or those whose immigration status might influence how they understood the message. These were hypothetical concerns, not descriptions of employees known to have been present.

She also questioned how her mother's fame might affect the encounter. Naomi was a widely recognised country singer who had previously worked at the hospital. Ashley argued that the words could be received differently by staff who did not share her status.

The disagreement was therefore about more than whether the surgeon would laugh. Ashley wanted her mother to consider everyone whose job might bring them into contact with the writing.

There is no evidence in the published account that staff saw the inscription, complained or were affected by it. Nor did Ashley suggest that the operation was disrupted.

Ashley co-hosts A Table Prepared with Anglican priest Dan Scott. According to the podcast's producer, the series explores family relationships, compassion and disagreements over deeply held beliefs.

Naomi, who performed with her daughter Wynonna as The Judds, died on 30 April 2022, aged 76. Ashley is now revisiting a private disagreement years after her mother's death.

Despite her objections at the time, Ashley said she eventually let the matter go.