Cardi B threatened to countersue promoter Ryan Burke during a livestream about her October withdrawal from a concert in Kingston, Jamaica. She alleged that production funding arrived too late, while Burke maintained that she had received her full performance fee and outlined plans for legal action.

Her representatives confirmed on 8 October that she would no longer headline Cardi B & Friends at Kingston's National Stadium, ten days before the scheduled performance. Burke and reggae artist Gramps Morgan, who organised the event together, subsequently moved the concert to 20 December and offered refunds.

Cardi B Challenges the Payment Claims

In a television interview, Burke, identified as BZR WKND's founder and chief executive, stated that his company had hired lawyers and planned legal action to recover millions of dollars. He claimed Cardi B's team had not answered requests for a refund.

Cardi B disputed his account during her livestream. She alleged that a second instalment intended to cover production was due on 17 September but did not arrive by that deadline.

'You was trying to make me pay for the production with my deposit money', she stated.

The rapper claimed that a $750,000 (£558,498) transfer arrived only after she indicated that she was cancelling, and that she returned the money. She distinguished her initial deposit from the subsequent payment intended to cover production.

Whether Burke's threatened lawsuit has been filed remains unclear.

Production Funding Underpins Cardi B's Complaint

Cardi B alleged that production funding arrived too close to the performance date, when cargo, flights and hotels cost twice as much. She maintained that dancers and production staff for her performances are booked months ahead.

With this booking, she claimed, arrangements were still not in place close to two weeks before the event. Production cargo remained in Miami, she added.

Her objections also concerned the scope of the booking. According to her account, she had been promised a festival featuring a full line-up of artists, but subsequently felt that the promoter expected her to fund production for the entire show.

Cardi B attributed her willingness to tolerate the difficulties to her close relationship with the person who arranged the booking. She stated that she had instructed that person never to connect her with a similar promoter again.

Cardi B Disputes the Bereavement Explanation

When organisers postponed the concert, they offered condolences to Cardi B and her family over the loss of a loved one. Cardi B stated that her grandfather had been dying at the time.

She accused the promoter of linking her withdrawal to the bereavement and attributed her decision instead to his handling of the event.

Cardi B also claimed that the Jamaican government was willing to cover the remaining payment to save the show, but that she declined. No government statement confirming that account is included in the material available for this article.

'It's just too much', she stated.

'I'm going to countersue you', Cardi B declared. 'And babes, I promise you, you're going to lose. Because I have every, every single evidence'.

In a video a day after her representatives announced the cancellation, she apologised to Jamaican fans and attributed her limited explanation to contractual restrictions. She denied that low ticket sales were responsible, claiming more than 18,000 tickets had been sold.

She expressed her affection for Jamaica and stated that she was willing to perform there if someone else booked her. 'I will do a somersault. I will do a headstand. I will give it to you'.