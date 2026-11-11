A 41-year-old US Army soldier has been arrested in Gloucestershire on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia, in an investigation involving British counter-terrorism police, the FBI and US military authorities.

The man was detained near Gloucester on Tuesday, 10 November, on suspicion of offences under Sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act 2023. Police said the allegations relate to Russia and confirmed searches at two locations in the county. He remains in custody at a London police station.

The suspect has not been named. US and British officials told The Washington Post that he was assigned to Imjin Barracks, home to NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, and had taken steps to gather information valuable to Moscow. They said no sensitive information had been passed to Russia.

A U.S. Army soldier has been arrested with our partners in the UK in a Russia-related espionage investigation.



Our message is clear: This @FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States.



FBI will continue using every resource at our disposal to hunt… pic.twitter.com/NZf3Hsv1jN — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 10, 2026

Soldier Suspected of Seeking NATO Information

The Allied Rapid Reaction Corps is a multinational NATO headquarters based at Imjin Barracks. It helps coordinate forces that could be deployed to defend alliance members in a crisis.

The Washington Post reported that personnel from as many as 21 countries are based at the installation. Officials familiar with the investigation said the suspect had been entrusted with sensitive information and had taken steps to obtain material that could interest Russian intelligence.

Authorities have not identified the information he allegedly sought or said whether classified documents were recovered during the searches. The claim that no sensitive information reached Russia comes from officials briefed on the investigation, not a formal finding by police.

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the US Army Counterintelligence Command, described the man as a 'senior soldier' and said the case highlighted the continuing risk posed by insider threats.

Joint Investigation Involves UK and US Agencies

The Metropolitan Police said the arrest followed an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing working with US authorities, the US military and the FBI. The US Army said MI5 and UK Defence Counter Intelligence were also involved.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said the allegations were serious and the investigation remained ongoing. FBI Director Kash Patel also described the arrest as involving espionage allegations and thanked the agencies involved.

Police said the case was not connected to any other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations. Searches in Gloucestershire were continuing as part of the inquiry.

National Security Act Offences Under Investigation

Section 1 of the National Security Act 2023 covers obtaining, copying, recording, retaining or disclosing protected information. Section 3 concerns conduct intended to assist a foreign intelligence service. The arrest was made on suspicion of offences under both provisions; no charges have been announced.

A US official told The Washington Post that the soldier could also face military charges in the United States after British authorities had dealt with the case. No US proceedings have been announced.

The suspect remains in custody while enquiries continue. Authorities have not disclosed what information he is alleged to have targeted, whether investigators seized classified material or whether any contact with Russian intelligence has been identified. The investigation has not established publicly that information was transferred to Moscow.