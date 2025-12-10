The long-awaited return of 'Pushing Daisies' has moved a step closer, as showrunner Bryan Fuller confirms that season 3 of the mystery-fantasy series is now in development.

Fuller revealed during the promotional tour for his film 'Dust Bunny' that work on a third season of 'Pushing Daisies' is underway. When asked about the series, he stated that a complete pitch already exists and that the full cast is prepared to return. Fuller explained that the team now simply needs a company willing to produce the new season.

'Pushing Daisies' first aired on ABC in October 2007 and ran for two seasons. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the series followed Ned, a pie-maker with the unusual ability to bring the dead back to life. Ned was played by Lee Pace, whose performance became strongly associated with the show's tone and structure.

Fuller's comments were given to ComicBook and repeated while speaking to The Mary Sue during the same press tour. He confirmed that the pitch for season 3 has been completed and described the plan as ready for production once a partner is secured.

Returning Cast And Core Characters

The established ensemble included Anna Friel as Chuck, Kristin Chenoweth as Olive Snook and Chi McBride in the role of Emerson Cod. Swoosie Kurtz and Ellen Greene appeared as Lili Charles and Vivian Charles, who were central figures in Chuck's life and the series' investigations. The show also featured flashbacks to Ned's childhood, with young Ned portrayed by Field Cate and narration provided by Jim Dale.

According to Fuller, the interest from cast members is unanimous. He repeated that each actor has voiced enthusiasm for season 3 during recent discussions linked to his promotional schedule. This aligns with earlier statements confirming that the story for the continuation has already been outlined.

During the film press tour, Fuller also noted that the team aims to produce the new season of 'Pushing Daisies' within the year. Although no production partner has yet been named, communication is ongoing. Warner Bros. has not issued a formal response, though enquiries have been made.

Series Legacy And Awards Recognition

'Pushing Daisies' earned strong awards attention during its run. The series received numerous Emmy nominations, which included recognition for directing, acting and music composition. Among its wins were Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Kristin Chenoweth.

Viewers today can access both seasons through HBO Max. This availability keeps the programme within reach of audiences who may be discovering it for the first time. It also allows long-time supporters to revisit the story ahead of a potential new instalment.

What Happens Next

As of the latest updates, the project's progress depends on securing a producing partner. Fuller confirmed more than once that the pitch is completed and the narrative for season 3 is fully planned. His comments indicate that the main work now lies in formal development and greenlighting.

The return of the original cast remains one of the production's defining elements. Fuller emphasised that each actor has agreed in principle to revisit their character when the series moves forward. For now, the creative team continues its preparations based on this collective interest.