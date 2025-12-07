The history of Harry Styles's romances is usually a story of artistic freedom, casual dating, and a polite but firm avoidance of commitment. But with actress Zoë Kravitz, 37, it appears the script has been completely flipped.

According to an exclusive source, the former One Direction singer, 31, has gone from being 'quite lukewarm on commitment' to being absolutely desperate to settle down with the Batman star, pushing for marriage and a family at an astonishing rate.

The dynamic between the high-profile pair is now entirely driven by Styles's unexpected desire to accelerate their relationship to 'the next level.'

The source tells Star Magazine that this situation is a major surprise to those who know the singer best: 'So far Zoë has totally flipped the script on Harry, he's normally the one that's quite lukewarm on commitment but not in this case.'

This reversal is particularly striking given the starting point of their romance. Kravitz, who has endured a difficult period in her personal life, had every reason to be cautious. Prior to her relationship with the Watermelon Sugar artist, she was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.

Following that divorce, she began dating Channing Tatum, a relationship that culminated in an engagement in October 2023, only for the pair to call it quits one year later.

The insider noted that because 'Zoë's got a divorce and a broken engagement under her belt so when they got together her whole thing was that she didn't want to put labels or rules on things.'

It was a stance that perfectly matched Styles's reputation, built up over years of famously transient relationships, including his highly publicised split from actress Olivia Wilde in November 2022, two years after they met on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

Harry Styles: The Shocking Commitment Flip For Zoë Kravitz

The initial 'no rules' arrangement was, surprisingly, something Styles quickly grew tired of. While he had previously dated several high-profile women—including actress Taylor Russell, musician Olivia Dean, and Ella Kenny—it was Kravitz who changed the fundamental rules of his romantic life.

'[Harry] agreed to it and, at first, he was saying how ideal the situation was,' the source admitted. 'But then he fell in love and that changed everything, he did a total 180.'

This seismic shift in the pop star's outlook means he is now entirely focused on making Kravitz his wife and starting a family with her. The former One Direction singer, 31, is reportedly ready for marriage and children. For the singer, this is no longer a casual relationship; it is a serious, long-term commitment.

The irony is not lost on their inner circle: the non-committal pop icon is now the one 'driving the charge' toward traditional matrimony, while the actress, burnt by recent history, is the one being carefully persuaded. 'She seems to have come around to his way of thinking, but it's 100 percent Harry that is driving the charge on taking things to the next level,' the insider confirmed.

Zoë Kravitz's Family History Is 'Icing On The Cake' For Harry Styles

For Styles, there is clearly something unique about Zoë Kravitz that has finally unlocked a desire for domestic stability. The source claims that the actress is his ultimate partner, someone he sees as his equal in every sense. '[Harry] says she's his dream woman,' the source tells Star.

The Watermelon Sugar star's enthusiasm even extends to the familial connections that Kravitz brings. He is reportedly thrilled at the prospect of joining such a famous and creative dynasty.

The source revealed a charming, unique detail that adds to Styles's excitement: 'The fact that their kids' grandpa will be Lenny Kravitz is just icing on the cake for Harry, he couldn't ask for a more perfect scenario.'

After years of living life on his own terms and avoiding labels, Harry Styles has been conquered by love. The man who previously shied away from commitment is now ready to throw out the rules, settle down, and embrace the chaos and joy of marriage and children with the woman who unexpectedly convinced him to change his mind.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz for comments.