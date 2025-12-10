Josh Hutcherson's brief remark about not being a Taylor Swift fan has triggered a wave of backlash from Swifties, yet the online response has largely turned towards defending him.

Reports of Josh Hutcherson facing cancellation began after comments he made during a segment called Camera Roll Roulette for i-D Magazine. In the video, he was asked to find a photo using the word 'club' and scrolled through his camera roll with his I Love LA co-star Jordan Firstman.

@i_d Get #joshhutcherson to the club! Josh and @Jordan firstman share their camera rolls, talk ilovela, and their blossoming romance at the link in bio. ♬ original sound - i-D

Jordan noted that nearly all of Josh's recent photos were from concerts. Josh eventually pointed to a picture taken with his mother during the Eras Tour, saying it was the only photo that fit the prompt. He explained that the image showed them in the VIP section at the show, a section often noted for its high demand and limited access. Jordan asked him if he was a Swiftie, which led to the moment that sparked the online reaction.

“a little bit of shade” for what?? she hosted you and your mom in the VIP tent of her sold out tour??? where swifties gave you friendship bracelets and were nothing but kind?? you don’t have to like her music but literally what is the point of this https://t.co/deT38YWgbj pic.twitter.com/7hF9d5e6LN — rosie ❤️‍🔥 (@showgirlie13) December 8, 2025

Josh replied that he was not a Swiftie and said 'Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not.' He added that he attended the concert because 'my mom made me.' Swifties criticised him for using a VIP space despite not being a dedicated fan. One fan said 'oh and he got to be at the vip section too im sick fake hoes everywhere.' Others questioned why he commented on not being a fan after attending a highly sought-after show.

oh and he got to be at the vip section too im sick fake hoes everywhere pic.twitter.com/2p6bgtDXFH — kaia❤️‍🔥 (@kaiamal13) December 8, 2025

Why Swifties Reacted Strongly

VIP sections at the Eras Tour have gained attention for being extremely difficult to access. Fans argued that attending as a guest without enthusiasm for the artist felt dismissive to dedicated supporters. However, the backlash soon shifted as users began calling the cancellation attempt excessive. Many argued that expressing music preferences should not result in a large-scale online dispute.

???????? i guess he went to eras tour just for some attention then since he’s not getting it from his roles https://t.co/UhpexwSBDD pic.twitter.com/gbAEZMTaE2 — fan | veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) December 8, 2025

The Internet Defends Josh Hutcherson

Large portions of the internet quickly began defending Josh Hutcherson. Comments highlighted how minor the issue was compared to typical cancellation controversies. Supporters emphasised that his remarks were neither offensive nor harmful. One user wrote 'josh hutcherson just want to say congrats on your first cancellation king.' another stated, 'remaining uncancelled for this long and THIS being the thing that got him, i'm impressed. fantastic work josh.'

josh hutcherson just want to say congrats on your first cancellation king pic.twitter.com/67nb3VqQ85 — El 🌨 EVE DAY!! (@blondchameleon) December 9, 2025

Yet another netizen chimed in, saying 'exactly like if THIS is his most problematic take then we are fine!' Some expressed surprise, including 'Swifties VS Josh was NOT on my bingo card & when I say I was so confused this morning.' Others viewed his comments simply as honesty, saying 'Congrats Josh... you committed the crime of being honest and having your own tastes.'

One comment joked about the risks of speaking about the singer, saying 'I think he is so chronically offline that he didn't realize saying you don't like Taylor swift is 100x worse than saying you don't like God.' Another added 'Was so scared when I saw Josh Hutcherson was 'cancelled' just to find out it's because he said he doesn't like Taylor swift good Lord you people are ridiculous.'

you can love someone and still admit when they’re wrong. I love josh hutcherson but can acknowledge his flaws (he has none) & can hold him accountable for his wrongdoings (he’s never done anything wrong in his life) & call him out for his actions (which are always correct) pic.twitter.com/C08rqTGvtu — bel (@beluvok) December 9, 2025

Users also pointed out that the entertainment industry includes serious wrongdoing by notable figures, and argued that energy should not be directed at Josh for a mild preference. This view appeared in comments such as 'Actual predators, racists, rapists, abusers, etc. in Hollywood and yet swifties wanna put their energy towards cancelling Josh Hutcherson? Because he (checks notes) isn't a swiftie? Right right.'

Supporters further referenced his long-standing reputation, with one writing 'Yall can never make me hate Josh Hutcherson. He's vocal about his political opinions, has 0 scandals EVER, a huge ally to the LGBTQ community, trans community ally, and generally minds his business I couldn't give a flying f*ck If he isn't a swiftie my GODDDD go outside!!!'