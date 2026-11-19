EDF has agreed to acquire Luxion Group, the parent company of Utilita Energy, in a transaction expected to complete in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. The acquisition would add approximately 1.3 million residential and commercial customer accounts and 1,500 employees to EDF's UK business.

The combined operation would serve more than six million customer accounts.

EDF and Utilita will continue operating independently until the transaction is completed. Customers will remain with their existing suppliers during this period and will be contacted directly about any future changes to their accounts or services.

The companies have not disclosed the purchase price. EDF said the integration would be phased to minimise disruption to customers and employees.

EDF Utilita Takeover: What Changes for Customers

EDF said the announcement would not bring immediate changes to customers' services. Both suppliers will continue operating separately until the acquisition is completed, with customers receiving direct communication from their existing supplier about any future changes.

The announcement did not specify changes to energy tariffs, payment methods or contract terms. It also did not provide a timetable for transferring customer accounts or combining the companies' billing systems.

Utilita specialises in smart prepayment energy services. Customers can top up through its app, website or by phone rather than relying solely on physical payment cards or keys.

EDF said Utilita's experience in prepayment services would strengthen its UK retail business.

Regulatory Approval Required Before Early 2027 Completion

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals, with EDF expecting the transaction to complete in early 2027. The company has not announced that the required clearances have been granted or provided a detailed timetable for the approval process.

Until the transaction is completed, Luxion Group will remain outside EDF's ownership. The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of the agreement.

EDF has said the integration will take place in phases after completion. However, the announcement did not specify when individual services, customer accounts or business operations would be combined.

EDF Acquisition Expands Its UK Energy Customer Base

The acquisition would increase EDF's UK customer base to more than six million accounts. Utilita contributes approximately 1.3 million residential and commercial accounts and employs around 1,500 people.

Utilita was founded in 2003 as a specialist prepayment energy supplier. It introduced digital top-up services that allow customers to manage their energy credit through online platforms and telephone services.

Simone Rossi, chief executive of EDF's UK business, described the acquisition as 'a significant step' in the company's ambition to expand its UK customer business. He said Utilita would bring 'further expertise' to the supplier.

'Together, we will have the scale and skills to keep developing services and support for the households who rely on us,' Rossi said.

Utilita founder and chief executive Bill Bullen said the agreement would allow the company to continue providing 'best-in-class smart prepay solutions to Britain's households'.

The acquisition follows an earlier transfer of 47,000 Utilita residential customers to EDF in November 2025, when the companies expanded their existing commercial relationship. Utilita had said it wanted to focus more closely on its smart pay-as-you-go business.

The latest agreement involves EDF acquiring Luxion Group, rather than another standalone transfer of customer accounts. The transaction remains conditional on regulatory approval and is expected to complete in early 2027.

Until completion, EDF and Utilita will continue serving their customers independently. Both companies have said customers will receive direct communication about any changes resulting from the planned integration.