An estimated 981,000 people aged 16 to 24 were not in education, employment or training between April and June 2026, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The figure represents 13 per cent of the age group, including both unemployed and economically inactive young people.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday he wanted immediate action on the UK's NEET crisis following Alan Milburn's welfare review. Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Burnham said he wanted to 'get stuck into it right now'.

He also set out an ambition to offer 45-day work placements to every 16- to 18-year-old who wants one. Funding for the scheme has not been finalised, and no implementation timetable has been announced.

Milburn's government-commissioned report, published on Tuesday, recommends employment support, changes to benefits and incentives for businesses hiring young workers. It proposes reducing the NEET rate to around 5 per cent by 2036, although its modelling projects a rate of 6.8 per cent from the recommended reforms alone.

Andy Burnham Backs Urgent Action on Youth Employment

'This isn't about waiting forever and a long-off-promised reform, I want to get stuck into it right now,' Burnham said.

He described Milburn's findings as a 'landmark moment' and argued that tackling youth unemployment requires more than benefit reductions.

The proposed 45-day placements remain an ambition rather than an operational programme. The Government has not announced funding or a timetable for their introduction, so it is not yet clear when young people might be able to take part.

Government Confirms Initial Measures to Address the NEET Crisis

The Government has announced an Opportunity and Support Guarantee to connect young people with education, apprenticeships, training, work experience or employment.

Locally led youth services are due to be introduced from 2027, bringing employment, health and skills support together. The Government has also announced a Youth Opportunities Unit, with Alan Milburn appointed as its chair.

The Government has pledged funding for college places in England for 16- to 18-year-olds who want them. Colleges will receive support to enrol additional students beyond previously allocated numbers.

Ministers have accepted a recommendation to bring forward access to the existing Jobs Guarantee. From April 2027, eligible young Universal Credit claimants will qualify after 12 months, rather than 18 months. The programme provides fully funded six-month employment placements.

Several measures have yet to take effect. Burnham's proposed 45-day placements are separate from the Jobs Guarantee; their funding and delivery arrangements have not been announced.

Milburn's Tax and Welfare Proposals Await Decisions

Alan Milburn has recommended gradually raising the employer National Insurance threshold from £5,000 to £10,000 for workers aged 21 to 24. The five-year proposal would initially apply to retail and hospitality businesses, subject to the state of the public finances.

Andy Burnham told LBC he would consider the evidence and affordability before deciding whether to support the proposal. No tax reduction has been approved.

Milburn's review also recommends wider welfare changes and personalised employment support to address barriers including housing, debt and health. The recommendations remain under consideration. Ministers have said people unable to work will retain a safety net.

Some Labour MPs and Unison have raised concerns that benefit changes could increase poverty among vulnerable young people. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has criticised the cost of Government schemes and called on ministers to reduce employers' hiring costs.

The Government plans to consider the remaining recommendations alongside the Timms review before publishing a wider welfare White Paper in 2027. It has not yet said which additional changes it will pursue.

Burnham has not set a numerical target for reducing the number of young people not in education, employment or training by the next election. He said he wanted the figure to fall 'as soon as possible'. Decisions on funding for his proposed placements, employer tax relief and welfare changes remain outstanding.