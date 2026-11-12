UFORCE has been valued at $6 billion (€5.41 billion and £4.52 billion) after raising $700 million (€631 million and £528 million), as the Ukraine-founded defence technology company pledged to put Ukrainian military needs first while expanding overseas.

The Series A round was announced on Thursday, 12 November, and was co-led by Valor Equity Partners and Britain's National Wealth Fund.

The US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund also backed the round. National Wealth Fund chief executive Oliver Holbourn said UFORCE's expansion would bring production and engineering work to Britain, supporting skilled jobs and domestic supply chains.

The funding follows a $50 million (€45.1 million and £37.7 million) seed round in March, when UFORCE's valuation exceeded $1 billion (€902 million and £754 million).

The company brings together technologies developed during Ukraine's war against Russia, including aerial drones, uncrewed boats, ground robots and software used to coordinate them.

Ukraine First, Despite Growing Overseas Demand

UFORCE is seeking customers in allied countries while Ukraine continues to fight Russia. That raises questions about how the company will divide production between Ukrainian forces and overseas buyers as demand grows.

Chief executive Oleg Rogynskyy told CNBC that meeting Ukraine's needs would remain the company's priority. His comments addressed the balance between supplying a country at war and pursuing customers in the international defence market.

Rogynskyy said bookings had more than doubled over the previous year, but did not disclose a current total, according to CNBC. Bookings do not necessarily represent recognised revenue, and the company has not published figures that would show how they relate to sales.

He also did not tell CNBC how much of UFORCE's output stays in Ukraine and how much is exported. The company's commitment to prioritising Ukraine is therefore not accompanied by a publicly disclosed breakdown of production.

In a statement announcing the funding, Rogynskyy said it would help scale production for Ukraine while delivering systems to allied countries. He also argued that military technology must improve quickly as battlefield threats change.

From the Front Line to Overseas Factories

UFORCE plans to expand production across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The company says manufacturing in allied countries would make supplies more resilient and help local partners develop production capabilities.

It has also announced a partnership with American boatbuilder ReconCraft to increase US manufacturing of its MAGURA uncrewed surface vessels.

UFORCE's portfolio includes NEMESIS strike drones, LIUT ground robots and PREDATOR counter-drone systems.

The company says NEMESIS platforms have flown more than 300,000 combat flights, while MAGURA vessels have contributed to the destruction of more than a dozen Russian warships in the Black Sea. These figures come from UFORCE and have not been independently verified.

The financing comes amid increased investment in defence technology. An October report by Dealroom and Resilience Media estimated that startups in NATO and allied countries had attracted $27.1 billion (€24.44 billion and £20.43 billion) by September, nearly twice the amount raised during 2025.

The estimate included approximately $900 million (€812 million and £678 million) in deals awaiting verification.

Rogynskyy argues that feedback from Ukrainian troops gives domestic developers an advantage over traditional defence manufacturers. UFORCE's stated plan is to use that experience to expand production for allies while continuing to put Ukraine's requirements first.

The company has not disclosed how it will measure or report whether that priority is being met.