National Grid has dismissed the false UK blackout rumours after a fake social media post claimed that a nationwide power outage would take place on Thursday, 19 November 2026. While there is no planned national blackout, the claims have renewed attention on what households should do to prepare for power cuts.

The post bears a striking resemblance to a National Grid announcement and claims an outage would happen because of a 'critical fault in the national grid'. The energy company said the image was fake. It also urged people to check and verify official channels for accurate updates rather than relying on viral posts.

What To Keep at Home Before an Outage

Planned emergency power cuts are not routine events. Guidance states that Rota Load Disconnections would only happen if other measures had failed to manage electricity supply and emergency disconnections were considered necessary.

In the event that an outage was announced, households would receive information about affected areas and timings through official announcements. The system would use postcode-linked block letters to identify areas involved in any planned disconnections.

Even with a confirmed outage, basic preparation would make a temporary loss of electricity easier to manage. Households are advised to keep a torch available with spare batteries because it is safer than using candles during a blackout. People should also keep phones, laptops and portable batteries charged so they can stay connected in case of power interruptions.

Warm clothing, blankets and other supplies can also help, especially during colder months. The guidance recommends preparing a flask of boiled water for hot drinks and keeping a hot water bottle available to help stay warm.

Food and water supplies are also a key part of emergency planning. The government's Be Ready campaign encouraged households to keep a three-day supply of essential items. Keep canned food and bottled water available as a precautionary measure. Panic-buying and stockpiling are not encouraged.

What To Do When Electricity Goes Off

During an actual power cut, households should keep heat inside by keeping doors closed and limiting unnecessary movements between rooms. People should avoid repeatedly opening fridges and freezers to help food stay cold for longer.

Those using gas cookers should remember that electronic ignition may not work without electricity. Guidance recommends having an alternative way to light the cooker.

Taking the initiative to check on neighbours who may need extra assistance may also be necessary, especially older and vulnerable individuals. Households with medical equipment that relies on electricity are encouraged to register for additional support through the Priority Services Register.

The spread of the latest UK blackout rumours shows how quickly misinformation can travel online. But preparing for a genuine power cut does not require panic. Securing supplies, having an adequately charged alternative power source or battery, and having a clear plan will lessen the impact of a temporary disruption.

National Grid has advised people who encounter false outage claims to report them and rely on official updates for information about electricity supplies.