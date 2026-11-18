Household energy bills in Great Britain could rise by £443 a year in January 2027, taking the annualised price cap for a typical dual-fuel household to £2,166, according to a forecast from consultancy Cornwall Insight.

That would be a 26% increase on the current figure of £1,723 and the highest level since 2023. The projection is not an official Ofgem figure, and the regulator is due to announce its next price cap on 25 November.

Cornwall Insight attributed the projected rise largely to high and volatile wholesale energy prices, particularly for gas. The consultancy said prices had been driven by disruption linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

How the Forecast Price Cap Works

The estimate is based on a typical household paying by direct debit and using 2,500kWh of electricity and 9,500kWh of gas a year. It is an annualised figure, rather than a bill that every household will pay.

The cap limits the unit rates and standing charges suppliers can charge, not the total amount a household pays. Actual bills will therefore depend on how much energy is used. A household using more than the typical amount could pay more, while one using less could pay less.

Ofgem's cap applies to households in England, Scotland and Wales on default tariffs. Northern Ireland has a separate energy market and is not covered by the cap.

The regulator reviews the cap every three months. Its next announcement, due on 25 November, will confirm the figure for the following period. The January projection remains a forecast until Ofgem publishes its decision. The current cap rose by 4% in October.

Cornwall Insight's forecast also includes the cut in VAT on domestic electricity bills from 5% to 0%. The reduction has been extended until 30 June 2027.

Support for Eligible Households

The Government's £100 Household Energy Payment is aimed at eligible households in council tax bands A to D in England. Up to 20 million households are expected to qualify.

Payments are due to begin in January 2027. Households paying council tax by direct debit are expected to receive the money directly into their bank accounts. Arrangements for other eligible households are still being finalised by the Government and local councils.

Ministers have also set out longer-term plans to reduce costs. These include a proposal for Ofgem to remove standing charges from household gas bills as early as 2027, although the timing has yet to be confirmed. The Government says the costs covered by standing charges would be moved into unit rates rather than removed.

Inflation Rises To Highest Level Since September 2025

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on 18 November showed annual consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.6% in October, from 3.5% in September. That was the highest rate since September 2025. The CPIH measure, which includes housing costs, stood at 3.7%.

The ONS said transport, particularly motor fuels, made the largest upward contribution to the change in the annual inflation rate. Motor fuel prices rose by 33.2% in the 12 months to October, the biggest annual increase since July 2022.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation, measured using CPIH, slowed to 0.9% from 1.3%. Core CPI inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was unchanged at 2.8%.

CPI services inflation also held at 3.7%, while the CPIH services figure was 3.9%. The figures provide broader context on price changes but do not confirm Cornwall Insight's energy price cap forecast.