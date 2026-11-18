Cincinnati Zoo's famous hippopotamus Fiona is receiving round-the-clock veterinary attention after swallowing part of a visitor's knitted hat that accidentally entered her enclosure. The incident has prompted concern among her followers, with specialists facing a challenging task to help the nine-year-old animal pass the foreign object safely.

The Cincinnati Zoo confirmed on 16 November that Fiona had ingested an object accidentally thrown into her habitat earlier in the month. The item was identified as a knitted hat that entered the enclosure on 8 November following an unusual chain of events.

According to zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley, a child tossed the hat into the air near Fiona's habitat. It became caught in a ceiling fan, which propelled it through a one-foot (30cm) opening above the enclosure's 12-foot-tall (3.7m) viewing windows.

'We probably couldn't make that happen again if we tried. It was clearly an accident,' Curley told local media.

'Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self,' the zoo said in a social media statement.

Fiona has since been removed from public view while her condition is monitored. The zoo also urged visitors to secure their belongings and immediately notify staff if anything falls into an animal habitat.

Veterinary Team Faces Challenges Treating Famous Hippo

An update on 17 November revealed that Fiona's appetite had decreased, prompting further medical intervention. Her care team administered fluids, enemas and medication to help move the material through her digestive system.

Specialists from Columbus Zoo also assisted with a colonoscopy using a nine-foot-long (2.7m) scope. However, the procedure could not reach far enough to locate the material.

Cincinnati Zoo director of animal health Dr Mike Wenninger explained that surgery was not a viable option for a fully grown hippopotamus.

'The scope's about nine feet long, and we weren't able to reach any farther than that,' he said.

An ultrasound showed some bunching of Fiona's intestines, suggesting that material might be moving through her small intestine. Vets are continuing supportive treatment, including pain relief and anti-nausea medication, while monitoring her progress.

'The best chance for success is if she can pass this on her own,' Wenninger said.

The situation remains concerning because swallowed foreign objects can cause intestinal blockages, internal injuries and potentially life-threatening complications.

Fiona's Early Survival and Other Zoo Incidents

Fiona became an international sensation after arriving six weeks prematurely in January 2017. She weighed just 29 pounds (13.2kg), considerably below the normal birth weight for a Nile hippopotamus, and initially required intensive care because she could not stand or nurse independently.

Her survival attracted millions of followers online and turned her into one of Cincinnati Zoo's most recognisable animals.

Her latest medical emergency also highlights a recurring problem at wildlife attractions: animals swallowing objects introduced into their habitats by visitors. Zoo Miami's former communications director Ron Magill has previously discussed similar incidents involving captive animals swallowing items such as water bottles and sunglasses, sometimes requiring surgical removal.

For now, Fiona remains under close veterinary supervision, with the zoo expected to provide further updates as her care continues.