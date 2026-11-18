Academic Nathan Cofnas refused to apologise to the family of late Cambridge professor Jason Arday during a controversial speech at Oxford University on Tuesday, 17 November, as hundreds of protesters gathered outside Oriel College. The confrontation followed months of controversy over Cofnas's allegations about Arday's academic work, which preceded the professor's resignation and death in August.

Despite a petition attracting more than 30,000 signatures opposing the event, Cofnas delivered his lecture on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies to a relatively small audience. Demonstrators condemned his views and questioned the university's decision to provide a venue.

Cofnas Refuses to Apologise Over Arday Allegations

During the question-and-answer session, Cofnas was asked whether he wanted to apologise to Arday's family. According to The Guardian, Cofnas declined to apologise, arguing that the question implied 'we shouldn't criticise powerful figures'.

He subsequently criticised Cambridge University, alleging that officials had protected Arday from criticism concerning his academic work. His response reportedly received brief applause from some attendees.

Cofnas had publicly questioned aspects of Arday's doctoral thesis and personal biography earlier this year, contributing to a wider debate about the professor's academic record. Arday denied plagiarism but acknowledged mistakes in his doctoral work. Liverpool John Moores University, which awarded his doctorate, investigated the concerns and upheld its decision to award the qualification.

Hundreds Protest Cofnas's Oxford Speech

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Oriel College, carrying placards bearing Arday's name and chanting in his memory. According to The Guardian, approximately 40 people attended Cofnas's lecture, leaving much of the venue empty. The Times reported a lower estimate of 26 attendees.

The demonstration remained audible inside the building, while police attended towards the end of the event to clear entrances. Photographer Misan Harriman joined protesters, criticising the decision to allow Cofnas to speak. The event, titled An Evening With Nathan Cofnas: Is DEI Undermining Higher Education?, was organised by the Oxon Universities' Reform Society, a student group supporting Reform UK.

Crowds have gathered at Oxford University’s Oriel College in protest against a talk by sacked Cambridge researcher Nathan Cofnas who sparked media frenzy over Professor Jason Arday.Video from Oxford student newspaper Cherwell. https://t.co/1PcYnmi5oG — Melissa Sigodo (@melissasigodo) November 17, 2026

Arday's Death and Academic Controversy

Arday, who became Cambridge's youngest Black professor in 2023, resigned from his position on 5 August following weeks of allegations and public criticism.

He died at his London home on 14 August, aged 41. His family subsequently condemned what they described as a campaign of misinformation and appealed for an end to unwanted contact from journalists.

An inquest into his death opened later that month, with police stating that the circumstances were not suspicious. No final conclusion had been publicly established as of 18 November.

There has been no official finding that Cofnas's actions caused Arday's death.

Why Oxford Allowed Cofnas To Speak

The invitation attracted opposition from nearly 50 Oriel academics, who criticised Cofnas's views as racist and lacking scientific foundation. However, more than 170 academics reportedly supported allowing the event to proceed on freedom-of-speech grounds.

Oriel College maintained that providing a venue did not amount to endorsing Cofnas's views. The controversy also prompted questions about student safety, with university officials defending their responsibility to protect lawful expression while assessing potential risks.

Cofnas's refusal to apologise came nearly three months after Arday's death. His family had previously condemned the public allegations against him and asked journalists to respect their privacy. There has been no reported response from the family to Cofnas's remarks at Oxford.