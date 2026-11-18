A British tourist accused of destroying a statue of Jesus Christ outside a church in Lithuania has received an unexpected invitation from the priest who initially helped publicise the incident. Despite the suspect facing a possible three-year prison sentence, Father Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas says he wants to welcome the man back, give him an opportunity to apologise and spare him further punishment.

The invitation follows an incident at the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Vilnius earlier this month. Speaking to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT on 17 November, the priest expressed concern that the international attention surrounding the case could damage the suspect's future.

Lithuanian Priest Offers Forgiveness to British Tourist

Markauskas, vice-rector of the Shrine of Divine Mercy, initially appealed for help identifying the person responsible after footage of the incident circulated online.

However, he has since expressed sympathy for the suspect. 'Looking at his face, I can see that he is not an evil person,' he told LRT in remarks translated from Lithuanian. The priest said he would welcome the man if he returned to the church and offered an apology. He also expressed hope that the authorities would refrain from imposing punishment.

Markauskas believes the statue may have broken during reckless behaviour rather than a deliberate attempt to destroy it. His interpretation, however, does not establish the suspect's intentions.

As of 17 November, there was no confirmation that the tourist had contacted the church or accepted the invitation.

What Happened to the Jesus Statue in Vilnius?

According to Lithuanian police, the incident occurred between the evening of 11 November and the early hours of 12 November in the church courtyard on Dominikonų Street.

Footage showed a man removing a gold-coloured figure of Jesus from a wooden cross and carrying it into the street. The sculpture subsequently broke apart, leaving pieces scattered across the pavement.

Investigators identified and questioned a British citizen born in 1989. British media have identified the suspect as Aaron Goodfellow, 37, although Lithuanian authorities have not publicly confirmed his name.

Prosecutor Edvinas Navickas told Lithuanian broadcaster TV3 that the man had travelled to the country as a tourist and may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Shocking CCTV footage has captured the moment a man drops and smashes a golden statue of Jesus Christ after allegedly stealing it. The statue is believed to have been taken from the nearby 15th-century Shrine of Divine Mercy Church in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.The footage reportedly shows two men, suspected to be drunk British tourists, laughing as one approaches the other carrying the statue. Moments later, the precious religious image falls and shatters. Such disrespect towards a sacred religious object is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. — Rev .Vitus (@Vitus_osst) November 14, 2026

British Tourist Could Face Three Years in Prison

Lithuanian prosecutors confirmed to Delfi that the investigation is proceeding under Article 312(2) of the country's Criminal Code, concerning damage at places of public reverence. Possible penalties include community service, a fine, restrictions on liberty, arrest or imprisonment for up to three years.

Police said the suspect was cooperating with investigators and that his identity document had been confiscated. The priest's willingness to forgive him does not automatically end the criminal investigation.

Britons Apologise as Church Plans Replacement Statue

Markauskas also told LRT that the church had received apologies from people in Britain following the incident. According to reports, businesses in Italy and Poland have offered to help fund a replacement sculpture, with the church hoping to install one by Easter.

The shrine, home to the original Divine Mercy painting, is closely associated with Catholic teachings about compassion and forgiveness.

Meanwhile, the priest has expressed concern about misleading images and false claims about the suspect's background circulating online, urging people against turning the incident into hostility towards other communities.