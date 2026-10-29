American Twitch streamer Lacy said viewers ran up a restaurant bill of about ¥1.6 million (approximately £8,200 or $10,900) during his livestream from Japan after using an ordering QR code visible on camera. He described the amount as 'almost a twelve thousand dollar bill,' equivalent to roughly £9,200, although the final sum paid has not been independently confirmed.

In a clip circulated on social media on Wednesday, 28 October, Lacy described receiving several receipts after viewers allegedly submitted orders for his table without permission. He said an initial receipt showed ¥500,000 (about £2,300 or $3,064) before two more arrived, bringing the reported total to ¥1.6 million.

The final charge remains unclear. Spilled reported that some viewers claimed staff stopped additional orders and asked Lacy to identify the items he had actually ordered. The restaurant has not publicly confirmed that account in the sources reviewed.

Lacy's first Japan stream ended in DISASTER after he accidentally showed a restaurant's QR code, leading viewers to order over 500,000 yen ($3K) worth of food and drinks 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/ZYwZyXQREw — Chip 🍪 (@ChipGotIt_) October 28, 2026

How Viewers Accessed the Ordering System

Lacy was dining at a restaurant in Japan during an 'in real life' livestream when its ordering QR code was reportedly visible on camera. Viewers watching online could scan the code from their own screens and access the ordering page associated with his table.

Many restaurants use QR codes to let customers browse menus and submit orders digitally. Depending on the system, orders placed through a table-specific code can be linked to the bill for that table.

Lacy said viewers used the code to order food without his permission, causing the reported total to rise sharply. The restaurant has not confirmed how its ordering system handled the requests or whether staff were able to cancel them.

What Lacy Said About the Bill

In the livestream clip, Lacy said he first received a receipt for ¥500,000 before being brought two more. He said the combined total reached ¥1.6 million and described about 15 plates of food arriving.

'That poor restaurant just had to cook one point five million yen worth of food,' he said, adding that he had to pay 'almost a twelve thousand dollar bill.'

Lacy’s CHAT made him pay almost $12,000 for a restaurant bill in Japan 😭💀 They kept using the QR code to order food to his table until around 15 plates arrived, leaving him with a ¥1.6 MILLION bill!



Lacy was furious, saying,

“That poor restaurant just had to cook 1.5 million… pic.twitter.com/eQJ2rprUBO — Ace Clips (@aceclips_) October 28, 2026

The US$12,000 figure is Lacy's estimate from the broadcast, not a confirmed conversion of the reported yen total. His comments suggest that he believed a substantial amount of food had been prepared, but the precise quantity and final payment have not been independently verified.

Lacy also reportedly told staff they could give the additional food to local families because viewers had ordered it as a joke. However, Spilled reported claims that staff stopped extra orders and asked him to mark the items he had actually ordered. The available sources do not establish how much food was prepared or whether any meals were distributed.

Questions Remain Over the Final Bill

The incident illustrates how a QR code shown during a public livestream can potentially allow viewers to interfere with a real-world transaction. The consequences depend on how the restaurant's ordering system handles remote requests and whether staff can identify unusual orders before preparing them.

Neither the restaurant's identity nor a statement from its staff was available in the reports reviewed. It remains unclear whether additional orders were cancelled, how much Lacy ultimately paid and how much food was prepared in response to the requests.

The ¥1.6 million figure comes from Lacy's account of the receipts and the livestream clip. Until the restaurant or a final receipt confirms the outcome, the amount paid and whether any excess meals were given to local families should remain unverified.