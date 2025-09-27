Rosie O'Donnell has reignited her long-standing feud with Ellen DeGeneres, launching a fresh attack with new claims about their bitter fallout. The move has reportedly left the disgraced television host in a state of distress, with insiders claiming she feels unable to find any respite from the public criticism.

What Caused Rosie O'Donnell's Bitter Fallout With Ellen DeGeneres?

According to sources, 63-year-old Rosie continues to criticise 67-year-old Ellen, believing the former talk show host is a 'fraud.' The feud reportedly escalated after Ellen, the voice of Disney's Dory, publicly stated on live television that she was not friendly with Rosie.

She confessed: 'That was, like, one of the most painful things that ever happened to me, in show business, in my life. I couldn't believe it. I have photos of her holding my newborn babies. I knew her for 30 years.'

Rosie also stated that Ellen did not provide support when she publicly came out as gay at a comedy performance in February 2002, despite Rosie having backed Ellen's own coming out on her talk show in 1997. She asserted that, rather than choosing to stand beside her and grasp her hand as she had done, Ellen did the opposite.

Ellen DeGeneres 'Shocked' As Comeback Hangs In The Balance

A source close to Ellen revealed her reaction to the renewed criticism: 'It's shocking to Ellen that Rosie is still dredging up the past and saying negative things about her. Not too long ago, Rosie ripped Ellen by recalling the 'weirdness' in their relationship. Now she's doing it again but with more force.'

The mole furthered: 'Ellen wants peace and quiet in her life, but Rosie won't let her have it. She thinks Rosie enjoys taking digs at her. She's desperately trying to get a TV comeback off the ground, and it's been hard, so this is the last thing she needs.'

The Downfall Of Ellen DeGeneres: A 'Work In Progress'

Most, if not all, fans can recall that Ellen concluded her lengthy talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in disgrace after 19 seasons in 2022, following allegations from staff regarding a toxic work environment. She is currently residing in self-imposed exile in England with her actress spouse, 52-year-old Portia de Rossi.

At the time, Ellen issued a public apology to viewers and crew, stating that things happened that 'should not have happened.'

In her opening monologue during the Season 18 premiere of her talk show, Ellen stated: 'I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry for the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.'

The allegations of a toxic workplace were compounded by accusations that her public persona was a complete facade. Critics claimed that the host, who famously ended each show with the mantra 'be kind to one another', was in fact the opposite behind the scenes—a claim she later addressed.

Ellen shared: 'The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient, and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.'

Why Rosie O'Donnell Vows She Won't Return To America

Meanwhile, Rosie moved to Dublin, Ireland, with her daughter Dakota following Donald Trump's presidential win. The comedian even revealed that she is in the process of obtaining Irish citizenship, a move made possible by her Irish grandparents.

She explained that while she had never envisioned leaving the United States, she ultimately decided that moving abroad would be best for herself and her child. Despite being happy in her new life, the actress admitted to missing her other children and friends back in the US.

Rosie stated she is trying to find a home in the 'beautiful country' but affirmed she will only consider returning to America when she believes it is 'safe for all citizens to have equal rights.'

The renewed war of words leaves the decades-long feud between Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres at a clear impasse. As O'Donnell establishes a new life in Ireland, DeGeneres continues to navigate the fallout from her show's end while reportedly seeking a career revival from her new home in England.

IBTimes UK has reached out to representatives for both Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres for comment.