Apple has been behind in the foldable smartphone market, and consumers worldwide have been eagerly waiting for the iPhone maker to step in.

New reports strongly suggest that Apple will make its move into the market in 2026, and it could be the year's biggest tech story. The first device, rumoured to be named the iPhone Fold, is already generating a ton of momentum. Leaks claim that it could reshape the landscape quickly when it launches alongside the iPhone 18 line.

Apple Set to Take 22% of the Foldable Market in Its First Year

An IDC forecast predicts that Apple will account for over 22% of global foldable shipments in 2026, if the iPhone Fold launches. To add, IDC believes that Apple can capture 34% of the market's total value with a model priced at a predicted $2,400 (£1501.03).

The research continues, saying that the company's dominance in the segment will slow after an initial boost, but it will still hold around 34% of total foldable shipments by 2029.

As for the foldable smartphone market, it's expected to grow by 30% in 2026 and by 21% in 2027 as manufacturers begin to refine foldable phones over the next couple of years. Alongside Apple, Samsung is expected to contribute to the growing trend with the Galaxy Z TriFold, expected to launch early next year.

Experts claim that Apple has been holding off on entering the market because it's trying to create a product that addresses the current issues with foldable phones.

The Crease-Free Breakthrough That Sets Apple Apart

One of the main problems with foldable phones, since their debut in 2018, has been that the screens develop a crease over time. It's a problem that even Samsung has yet to remove entirely from its Galaxy Fold line.

According to a report by CNET, Apple has achieved a crease-free foldable display, making it a groundbreaking entry into the market.

To achieve this, Apple is reportedly relying on precision stress management, laser-drilled microstructures, and custom metal plate systems that remove the pressure away from the fold. All technologies prevent the visible appearance of creases in the iPhone Fold.

Samsung Display is reportedly the one supplying Apple with the panels for the technology. However, Apple remains in complete control of the critical structural and lamination processes.

Other than this, the iPhone Fold is also expected to feature:

A titanium–aluminium hybrid frame

A body measuring 4.5mm when unfolded

A folded thickness of 9–9.5mm, matching today's thinnest foldables

A book-style design with a 7.8-inch inner display and 5.5-inch outer display, both supporting 120Hz ProMotion

The iPhone Fold's hinge system is expected to be the company's most complex assembly yet, as it combines titanium, stainless steel, and liquid metal components to maximise the device's reliability.

The features combined don't just result in a groundbreaking foldable smartphone. It will also result in what could be Apple's most expensive phone to date, with early estimates being at $2,400.

Apple is slowly but surely working behind closed doors to deliver an amazing lineup of iPhones for next year. If it does step into the foldable phone market, it's expected to make waves once again. All that's left now is to wait and see whether the iPhone Fold delivers on all the current features it promises.