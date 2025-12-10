The Game Awards 2025 is set to return as one of the most anticipated events in the global gaming calendar, with organisers confirming that the annual ceremony will take place on Thursday, 11 December at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The show, hosted once again by Geoff Keighley, draws millions of viewers worldwide each year and is expected to deliver a packed night of trophies, world premieres and major announcements.

This year's edition is attracting particular attention due to a competitive finalist line-up and expanded international streaming options that make it easier than ever for players around the world to tune in.

The event will begin at 7:30 PM EST. For audiences outside the United States, international timings remain a key search term.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can expect the live stream in the early hours of Friday morning, while audiences across Asia, including the Philippines, will be able to watch from approximately 9:00 A.M. local time. With its global reach and reputation for high-profile reveals, the Game Awards 2025 is primed to be one of the biggest gaming nights of the year.

Where To Watch the Game Awards 2025

This year's ceremony will be widely accessible across multiple platforms. The show will stream live on YouTube, Twitch and the official Game Awards website, allowing millions of viewers to follow along in real time.

In a significant expansion, the event will also be available on Amazon Prime Video for the first time. The addition of Prime Video broadens the show's reach and provides more ways for viewers to watch from a range of devices and regions.

Social media channels are expected to play a major role in worldwide engagement, as fans often track announcements and discuss major reveals in real time. With global streaming options continuing to expand each year, the event has become one of the most watched digital broadcasts in entertainment, rivalled only by major film or sporting events.

The Finalists Competing for Top Honours

The 2025 finalist list has generated strong interest across the gaming community, particularly in the Game of the Year category.

The titles competing for the top honour include 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33', 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach', 'Donkey Kong Bananza', 'Hades II', 'Hollow Knight: Silksong' and 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance II'. Each has enjoyed widespread attention over the past year, with critics praising their innovation, world-building, narrative achievements and gameplay evolution.

Industry watchers have highlighted 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' and 'Hades II' as potential front-runners based on critical reception and fan sentiment.

Other categories, including Best Art Direction, Best Indie and Best Performance, are expected to be closely watched by both fans and developers, given the range of high-profile releases throughout 2025.

What To Expect from This Year's Ceremony

Beyond the awards themselves, the Game Awards 2025 is once again expected to deliver major announcements. Developers behind the Tomb Raider franchise have confirmed that new information about the series will be revealed on stage, drawing significant attention from long-time fans. Creative Assembly is also set to unveil the next title in the Total War series, adding further anticipation to an already stacked programme.

World premieres remain a defining feature of the Game Awards, with publishers often choosing the broadcast to debut new trailers or gameplay. With a history of surprise reveals and unexpected announcements, this year's ceremony is likely to shape industry conversation and gaming trends heading into 2026.