President Donald Trump has reportedly informed his closest advisers and members of his Cabinet that Elon Musk will soon step away from his role as a senior figure in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to Politico. The announcement follows weeks of speculation over Musk's increasingly controversial position and his influence within the Trump administration.

Although the president remains publicly supportive of Musk, the decision was made jointly between the two men, sources told Politico. Trump is said to have praised Musk's work to slash bureaucracy and cut government costs, calling him 'a patriot' and 'a friend of mine'. But internal concerns about Musk's erratic behaviour and political impact have prompted plans for a transition.

Internal Frustrations And Public Backlash

Despite Musk's high-profile presence in the administration, insiders have grown weary of his unpredictable approach. Several Cabinet secretaries have reportedly voiced frustrations over learning about major policy changes only after Musk posted them to his social platform X.

According to Newsweek, tensions flared during a March meeting involving Trump, Musk, and Cabinet members. Musk allegedly clashed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio over staffing cuts, criticising Rubio despite his claims of having already implemented significant reductions.

Musk's critics within the administration say he has become a political liability. That sentiment was echoed following a major defeat in Wisconsin, where a conservative judge backed by Musk lost a Supreme Court bid by 10 points. Democrats framed the election as a referendum on Musk's growing role in politics, with his £15.8 million ($20 million) campaign investment drawing further scrutiny.

Musk's Influence Within The White House

Musk currently holds the status of a 'special government employee', a temporary designation that exempts him from certain conflict-of-interest and ethics rules. This designation is expected to expire by late May or early June. Once that period ends, Musk is anticipated to step into a more informal advisory role while refocusing on his business interests.

Despite the backlash, the White House has been careful to maintain a unified front. In a statement to Politico, spokesperson Harrison Fields said: 'Elon has been instrumental in executing the President's agenda, and will continue this good work until the President says otherwise.'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also dismissed speculation of an abrupt exit, writing on X that 'Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete'.

Declining Popularity And Political Risk

Elon Musk's approval rating has suffered in recent weeks. A recent poll conducted by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies and HarrisX found that 49 percent of registered voters viewed Musk unfavourably, compared to only 39 percent who held a favourable view. His declining popularity has coincided with a 13 percent drop in Tesla's first-quarter sales—its worst performance in nearly three years.

Critics argue that Musk's unfiltered social media posts and spontaneous announcements have undercut the administration's messaging and led to policy confusion. One Trump insider reportedly described the billionaire as an 'unmanageable force' whose antics frequently send staff into crisis mode.

What Happens Next

While Musk's departure will mark the end of his formal government role, he is expected to remain close to Trump's inner circle. According to Politico, one administration official remarked that 'anyone who thinks Musk is going to disappear entirely from Trump's orbit is fooling themselves'.

DOGE, the efficiency department Musk helped lead, is set to continue its operations through July 2026. Trump has indicated that once Musk steps aside, Cabinet secretaries will carry forward the initiative with more measured oversight. 'There'll be a point at which the secretaries will be able to do this work... with the scalpel, and that's what we want,' Trump said during a recent briefing.

As the story develops, it remains to be seen whether Musk's planned exit will ease internal tensions or continue to raise questions about the blending of business, media influence and political power in the Trump administration.