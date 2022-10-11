Emily Ratajkowski may have just hinted at her sexual orientation in a video posted on Monday. The "Gone Girl" actress was on TikTok when she seemingly came out as bisexual.

The video was in response to another user who asked, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" The 31-year-old turned the camera on herself and then pointed it at the green velvet sofa she was sitting on in her living room. She then faced the camera and gave a cheeky smile.

Ratajkowski's post came amid her divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following four years of marriage. He allegedly cheated on her, with a Page Six source saying, "Yeah, he cheated. He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog." The exes share one child together, 1-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The model herself confirmed that she is single in September in a TikTok video in which she admitted that she is thinking about going on dates. Speaking of dates, she has been rumored to be hanging out with Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

They have reportedly gone out on a couple of dates after they were introduced by a mutual friend. But their romance is believed to still be in the early stages and they are in the getting-to-know-each-other phase.

The actor allegedly also wants to keep his dating life low-key out of concern that his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, will use it against him as they fight over joint custody of their six children. They share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

However, another source told InTouch Weekly in its Oct. 17 issue that it was Ratajkowski who first had her eyes set on the 58-year-old actor. She allegedly "begged a mutual friend to set them up." Her "making the first move paid off" because the "Bullet Train" star "left their first date completely smitten" with her. The insider claimed "they immediately hit it off. They talked about everything from the movie business to parenthood."

However, both Pitt and Ratajkowski have yet to comment on the dating rumours. There are also no photos to back up claims that they have dined out together.