A terrifying new warning has been aggressively circulating across social media feeds, cautioning motorists to inspect fuel dispensers for misplaced hardware before tapping their credit cards.

Dubbed the gas pump 'screw method' scam, a wave of viral videos across social media claims that criminals are purposefully jamming carpenter or drywall screws into the fuel pumps. The online panic warns that this simple trick allows fraudsters to steal hundreds of pounds of fuel on an unsuspecting victim's tab.

However, an investigation into the trending phenomenon reveals that the widespread alarm is completely detached from reality, transforming a routine mechanical maintenance practice into a fictional nationwide crime wave.

Gas Pump 'Screw Scam' Explained

In a report by Fox 2 Detroit, they explained that the 'scam' does not require a 'high-level skill set to pull off.' They explained that the crime starts with a simple screw wedged tightly into the left side of the plastic cradle where the fuel nozzle rests when it is not in use. These screws are strategically inserted by hidden criminals to prevent the holster mechanism from fully releasing.

It suggests that when a driver finishes filling their tank and returns the nozzle to the cradle, the screw prevents the machine from registering that the transaction has concluded. Believing their purchase is complete, the motorist drives away, leaving the pump active.

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Fraudsters watching from a distance can then allegedly pull up immediately afterwards and fill their own vehicles directly using the previous customer's open credit or debit card tab. The narrative gained massive traction as anxious drivers began filming pumps in various states, claiming they had to slam the nozzles down to end their sessions.

The media outlet spoke to Christiana Quaker, a motorist who first noticed a wedged screw at a Detroit petrol station near 8 Mile and Rosemont. 'Someone could've come up right behind me and pumped out everything in my debit card because there's no limit. It's not going to stop until that person leaves, so you can overdraft an account like that,' Quaker said.

Expressing her deep concern over the apparent vulnerability, she added: 'From now on, when I'm going to pay inside, I'm not going to pay at the pump anymore, and I'm going to be looking for screws that I shouldn't have to look for.'

Meanwhile, another motorist noticed a similar screw driven into the housing at his local station and shared video footage online to raise community awareness.

The Truth Behind the Viral 'Scam'

Despite the intense digital anxiety surrounding the trend, an official investigation was launched by the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff in Maryland, which initially indicated that criminals were carrying out the scam. The office later updated its statement about the scam, as they determined that it was 'unfounded.'

The follow-up report from the law enforcement agency stated: 'The Office of the Sheriff is pleased to share that at present time reports of screws being placed at gas pumps in Queen Anne's County for fraudulent purposes have been determined to be unfounded. Additional claims at other gas stations in QAC remain under review.'

They added: 'While at the gas station it's always important to be aware of your surroundings and to practice safety. Remember to always lock your vehicle, take your credit card, and to confirm the transaction has completed with a receipt, to help avoid being a victim of theft or fraud.'

However, law enforcement in Detroit has yet to comment on the similar screws discovered at petrol stations in the city.