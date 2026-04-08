Read more One Piece Season 2 Live-Action Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Trailer and All The Things We Know One Piece Season 2 Live-Action Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Trailer and All The Things We Know

One Piece Season 2 unsurprisingly did well, leaving most wondering what adventure awaits Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) as he and his crew set sail for Alabasta. Now, most are eager to see what Season 3 will have to offer, and Netflix's recent announcement has left a lot of fans happy.

Looking at the timeline of the first two seasons, it took producers nearly three years after the first season to release the sequel. Hence, it only seemed right that the same waiting time would be expected. Surprisingly, Netflix made an unexpected tweak.

It was announced on social media that Season 3: 'The Battle of Alabasta' will air in 2027, with the first episode titled 'Where There's Smoke.' There is no official date on when the new season will start. But given the time frame, it would be best to expect Season 3 to come out towards the end of 2027.

See you in 2027, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️ The battle of Alabasta is approaching. pic.twitter.com/ciAnbHnB6N — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 7, 2026

Elated Fans React

After that huge announcement, many expressed their excitement for Season 3. It was clearly a good move on the part of Netflix, arguably a sign that they are keeping tabs on the series' impact on fans and viewers.

'I swear as long as they keep making this absolute masterpiece I will keep my sub 🤩,' a user with the handle Ben_VS_Bear posted.

I swear as long as they keep making this absolute masterpiece I will keep my sub 🤩 — Ben (@Ben_VS_Bear) April 8, 2026

Another fan lauded the shorter waiting time but seemed fully aware of the high budget required to produce the anticipated Season 3 episodes.

'Thanks Netflix, for only making us wait a short year instead of 2-3! (For 8 episodes, but still, 8 high budget episodes,' Jackal004 tweeted.

Thanks Netflix, for only making us wait a short year instead of 2-3! (For 8 episodes, but still, 8 high budget episodes) — Jackaloso (@Jackal004) April 7, 2026

Of course, there were fans who looked beyond the third season of One Piece. Some started planning for season 4 onwards. However, just because Netflix fast-tracked the release of season 3 does not mean that subsequent seasons will come out on an annual basis.

The Downside of Fast-tracked Season releases

While most are eager to see what happens in Season 3, there are also concerns about the quality of the episodes. Rushing to release a new season to appease fans is one thing. But given the work needed to produce each episode, a worry for some is diminished quality.

However, showrunners Matt Owens, Steven Maeda, Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes are likely aware of this. Given the reception of the series, they know that coming out with mediocre episodes is not something fans would appreciate.

Regardless, it would be best to be optimistic. Instead of worrying about that, the best thing to do right now is ponder on what story plots and fight scenes are to be expected in 'One Piece' season 3.

All Eyes On Sir Crocodile

In the synopsis released by Netflix for Season 3: Battle of Alabasta, Sir Crocodile (Joe Manganiello) and his group Baroque Works will instigate a rebellion. Their intent is to tear apart Alabasta with the intention of taking over the kingdom.

Thus, the Straw Hats will find themselves in the midst of a growing civil war. Also, one of their biggest hurdles is facing one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea—a battle they need to win to keep Alabasta from being destroyed.

Tracz and Stokes admit that the Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved arcs of One Piece. They admit that bringing it to life is a huge honour, a clear indication that another quality season is in the works for fans.