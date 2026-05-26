Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to be unveiled in September 2026, with availability likely following within the same month, as the company prepares its next-generation rugged smartwatch alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. While Apple has yet to confirm details, early expectations around the Apple Watch Ultra 4 point to modest upgrades in performance, design refinement and security features rather than a sweeping overhaul.

Apple has kept the Ultra line relatively consistent since its debut, with the Ultra 3 maintaining the same core design, battery performance and price point. That continuity appears set to continue, with most leaks suggesting evolutionary changes rather than headline-grabbing innovation.

Release Date and Pricing Expectations

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is widely tipped to debut during Apple's traditional September hardware event, where it is expected to share the stage with new iPhone models, including the iPhone 18 Pro range and potentially Apple's first foldable device. If Apple follows its usual pattern, pre-orders would open shortly after the announcement, with retail availability arriving before the end of the month.

Pricing remains one of the few areas where there is relative certainty. Apple has held the Ultra model at $799 for three consecutive generations, and there are no credible reports indicating a price increase this year. That stability suggests Apple is prioritising incremental improvements while keeping the product accessible within its premium tier.

Retail promotions are also expected to mirror previous years. Apple typically offers trade-in credits and cashback incentives, while major US carriers such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile often introduce bundled deals tied to new line activations. These offers, however, remain speculative until officially announced.

Design and Features Direction

Design changes appear subtle but potentially meaningful. Reports point to a thinner chassis, which, if realised, could address one of the Ultra's most persistent criticisms, its bulk. A slimmer profile would likely improve day-to-day wearability and make features such as sleep tracking less intrusive.

The rugged identity is not expected to change. The titanium casing, flat display and prominent Digital Crown are likely to remain intact, preserving the Ultra's positioning as a durable, outdoor-focused smartwatch.

There is also ongoing speculation around a slightly larger display, though details remain unclear. Similarly, a redesigned sensor layout has been mentioned in leaks, possibly laying groundwork for future health capabilities rather than introducing immediate new features.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 is shaping up to be a solid upgrade 👀



• New health sensors

• Touch ID on a Watch? 👀

• Better power efficiency

• Slight design tweaks



September 2026 can’t come soon enough. ⌚️🔥 pic.twitter.com/7ChfbufeMm — Apple Club (@ApplesClubs) April 10, 2026

One of the more notable rumoured additions is Touch ID. Reports suggest Apple may integrate a fingerprint sensor into either the side button or the Action Button, though there is no consensus on placement. If implemented, it would mark a shift in how users authenticate on the device, complementing existing passcode and iPhone-based unlocking.

Performance, Battery and Health Capabilities

Under the surface, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to run on a new S-series chip, likely improving efficiency and responsiveness. While performance gains are anticipated, they may be incremental rather than transformative, aligning with Apple's recent approach to wearable updates.

Battery life remains a central strength of the Ultra line. There are no indications of a larger battery this year, but improvements in chip efficiency could extend usage slightly. The current model delivers up to 42 hours under normal conditions and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, benchmarks the Ultra 4 is expected to at least match.

On the software side, the device will likely ship with watchOS 27. However, there is little evidence of major new features tied specifically to this model. Existing capabilities such as advanced workout tracking, ECG monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, sleep tracking and satellite-based emergency features are expected to carry over.

Health technology remains an area of cautious expectation. Despite ongoing industry interest, there is no confirmation that Apple will introduce blood glucose monitoring this year. Analysts cited in reports suggest the technology is not yet reliable enough for deployment, making its inclusion unlikely in the Ultra 4.

The mention of an expanded sensor array has raised some interest, but without confirmed functionality, it is unclear whether this represents a meaningful upgrade or preparatory hardware for future models.

Incremental Upgrade or Waiting Game

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Taken together, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 appears to be shaping up as a refinement-focused update. The potential for a thinner design and added biometric security may appeal to some users, but the absence of major new health features or dramatic performance leaps could limit its appeal for existing Ultra owners.

At this stage, much of the information remains based on leaks and industry speculation. Apple has not confirmed any specifications, and details could change before the official announcement.