Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is already drawing attention ahead of its expected September 2026 launch at its annual fall event, with reports pointing to a major upgrade in satellite connectivity, larger displays and a redesigned front layout that could reshape how users experience signal coverage and screen space.

Apple first introduced satellite communication with the iPhone 14 in 2022, limiting it to emergency SOS and basic messaging when users were outside traditional network coverage. That system required manual alignment with satellites, often leaving users fumbling for signal. The latest reports suggest Apple is now aiming to remove that friction entirely, shifting towards an always-on, automatic connection model.

Connectivity Could Redefine Signal Reliability

At the centre of the iPhone 18 Pro upgrade is Apple's reported C2 modem, which is said to support 5G NR-NTN technology. In practical terms, that means the device could intelligently switch between terrestrial mobile networks and satellite connections depending on signal strength, without user input.

If accurate, the change would mark a notable shift from a backup-only system to something closer to continuous coverage. Users travelling through rural areas, mountains or long highway stretches could see fewer dropped calls or failed messages, as the phone moves between networks in the background.

The same capability may prove critical during extreme weather or infrastructure outages, when mobile towers go offline. Reports indicate Apple is also working to improve signal reception even when the device is inside a pocket, bag or vehicle, conditions that typically weaken satellite links.

None of these claims have been confirmed by Apple, and the company has not publicly detailed the C2 modem. As with most pre-launch information, the extent of these upgrades remains subject to change.

Design and Display Changes

Alongside connectivity, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max appear set for a visible design update. Leaked images of screen protectors, widely circulated online, suggest both models will feature taller displays without increasing overall width.

Se filtraron las cases y mica protectora del iPhone 18 y 18 Pro‼️



El 18 es practicamente igual al 17, y en el 18 Pro y 18 Pro Max el recorte de cámaras se ve más grande ¿tú cómo los ves? pic.twitter.com/rWiyTzrqA7 — Carlos Vassan (@Carlos_Vassan) May 24, 2026

The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to grow slightly to around 6.4 inches, while the Pro Max variant could approach the 7-inch mark. That would push it beyond the 6.9-inch panel seen on the previous generation, potentially making it one of the largest iPhones to date.

Interestingly, the narrower width is expected to remain unchanged. This detail, if accurate, suggests Apple is trying to balance screen expansion with usability, avoiding the unwieldy feel that often comes with larger devices.

iphone 18 pro, pro max and even iphone 18 cases you can see that the iphone 18 will remain with the same design as the iphone 17 and the pro models will be slightly thicker and the camera pic.twitter.com/CpsdEmBrKx — Majin (@MajinBuofficia) May 22, 2026

The Dynamic Island, introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, is also expected to shrink. Reports indicate a reduction of roughly 25 to 35% in width, which could free up more usable screen space for video playback and multitasking. Some components may move under the display, though Face ID is expected to remain intact.

Accessory-based leaks, including screen protectors, have historically offered early clues but are not always precise. Final dimensions often shift before production, and Apple has yet to confirm any design changes.

iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max leak 👀

Apple may focus on refinement instead of a major redesign this year 🍎



Display

• Smaller Dynamic Island

• More immersive full-screen look



Design

• Overall design remains similar

• Focus on polishing the existing form factor



Buttons

•… pic.twitter.com/dCTwu9XKCs — Saurav (@Saurav_DJ47) May 9, 2026

Performance, Hardware and What Comes Next

Beyond connectivity and design, the iPhone 18 Pro line is expected to receive broader hardware upgrades. Reports point to a new A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process, which would likely deliver gains in both performance and power efficiency.

Camera improvements and new colour options are also anticipated, though specific details remain limited. Apple typically reserves full hardware disclosure for its September event, where final specifications, pricing and release dates are confirmed.

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Taken together, the reported changes suggest Apple is focusing less on headline-grabbing features and more on reducing everyday friction. A phone that rarely loses signal and offers more usable screen space without growing harder to handle would represent a quieter, but meaningful evolution.

Still, much of what is known so far comes from leaks and supply chain speculation. Until Apple formally unveils the iPhone 18 Pro, the details should be treated cautiously, particularly around unverified features like always-on satellite switching and exact display dimensions.