Apple's iPad 12 is still expected to be the company's next entry-level tablet, with recent reports pointing to a 2026 launch, a starting price of $349 and a largely familiar design. The big question in Cupertino is less whether the device is coming than which chip Apple will choose to put inside it.

The news came after Apple skipped an expected spring reveal, leaving the current iPad 11 in place for longer than many watchers had predicted. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said the refreshed model is still on the way, and the clearest thread running through the rumours is that Apple wants a cheaper iPad that finally supports Apple Intelligence without turning the base model into something unrecognisable.

Read more Foldable iPad Release Date, Specs, Features, Design, Price and Everything We Know So Far Foldable iPad Release Date, Specs, Features, Design, Price and Everything We Know So Far

iPad 12 Release Timing And Price

The release date remains the most fluid part of the story. Earlier reports suggested a spring 2026 debut, but Apple missed that window, and newer reporting now points to a fall arrival instead. Buyers can expect to see the device, but also which version of iPadOS it is likely to ship with.

Pricing, by contrast, looks stubbornly unchanged. iPad 12 is expected to start at $349, the same figure currently attached to the entry-level model.

Apple's supply chain has not exactly become more relaxed in 2026, and chip costs can still creep around the edges of a launch. But for now, the consensus is that Apple will keep its budget tablet within reach rather than test the market's patience.

There has also been speculation about a potential rebranding of the entry-level iPad, with one report suggesting it could be renamed the iPad Neo. While the idea aligns with Apple's history of repositioning lower-end products, there is currently no confirmation that a name change is planned. As a result, the claim remains speculative and has not been reflected in any officially announced product plans.

iPad 12 Design And Display

On design, the story is almost stubbornly conservative. Reports say the iPad 12 will keep the same overall look as the current model, with a 10.9-inch IPS LCD Liquid Retina display, thick bezels and an aluminium body. It is not the sort of update that wins applause from people who spend their lives refreshing Apple forums, but it does fit Apple's habit of reserving real design shifts for pricier devices.

Here's When to Expect an iPad 12 With Apple Intelligence pic.twitter.com/3B94zs3Z3I — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) May 1, 2026

The display itself is expected to stay at 60 Hz, with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, 264 ppi pixel density and around 500 nits of SDR brightness. Apple's colour tuning should still help the panel look clean and balanced, but this is clearly a display designed for dependable everyday work rather than showmanship.

The current reporting points to a 12 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera, with the selfie lens remaining on the landscape edge for easier FaceTime and Zoom calls. Touch ID is still expected via the power button, while Face ID is not.

iPad 12 Chip And Battery

Most rumours still point to an A18 processor, with some reports allowing for an A19 instead. Gurman has reportedly indicated that an A18 version is ready to go, and that would be a meaningful step up from the current A16-powered model.

If Apple does settle on A18, the upgrade would likely also bring 8 GB of RAM and support for Apple Intelligence. A19 chatter is more ambitious, but less certain.

For now, the safer reading is that Apple wants the entry-level iPad to join the AI club without pushing the price into awkward territory. That feels like classic Apple, right down to the balancing act between marketing and margin.

The current reporting points to a cell of around 7,698 mAh, with charging likely in the 25W to 30W range and no wireless charging. Storage could rise more sharply, with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB options now being discussed. That would be a sensible move, especially if Apple wants the cheapest iPad to feel less cramped from day one.

iPad 12 Software And Features

Software support should be one of the device's more straightforward selling points. If the iPad 12 arrives in the fall, it could launch with iPadOS 27, though iPadOS 26 remains possible depending on timing.

The newer software generation is expected to focus more on refinement than reinvention, with Apple Intelligence improvements, Siri changes and general stability work likely to lead the list.

iPad 11 still does not support Apple Intelligence, which leaves the next model carrying a clear upgrade narrative. Apple does not need to turn the base iPad into a miniature Pro model. It only needs to make it feel current again. On the evidence so far, that is exactly what the iPad 12 is being shaped to do.