Claims that the CIA may have secretly searched through the DNA data of millions of Americans to identify possible alien-human hybrids have resurfaced online, despite no supporting evidence and no confirmation from any US government agency. The allegations drew renewed attention after author Jason Reza Jorjani — a philosophy PhD known for his books on Iranian mythology and supernatural phenomena, as well as past associations with far-right political movements — discussed an alleged covert programme during an appearance on the 'American Alchemy' podcast.

Jorjani claimed the intelligence operation was linked to efforts to locate individuals believed to possess extraterrestrial ancestry connected to a race of aliens known as the 'Nordics.' The extraordinary claims have reignited debate surrounding UFO disclosures, government secrecy and the growing concerns over how consumer DNA information may be accessed and used.

Jason Reza Jorjani Claims CIA Used DNA Databases to Search for 'Nordic' Alien Hybrids

During the podcast interview, Jorjani said he spoke with retired US Army sergeant Lyn Buchanan, whom he described as a former 'psychic spy' involved in the CIA's controversial remote-viewing programme — a real, declassified operation known as Project Stargate that ran from the 1970s until 1995. According to Jorjani, Buchanan revealed that the CIA allegedly had access to a backdoor system enabling searches through consumer genetic testing companies, including 23andMe and Ancestry.com. He claimed the agency's purpose was to identify individuals whose DNA ancestry may have been linked to the so-called Nordics.

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Jorjani described the Nordics as beings resembling 'extremely tall humans from Scandinavia, with blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin.' He further alleged that Buchanan told him the government had been searching for people whose DNA patterns could not be classified within standard human ancestry records and were instead labelled 'other' or 'unknown unidentifiable.'

The author also claimed Buchanan recounted an incident in which he was allegedly contacted by a group of Nordics aware of the CIA's efforts to track alien-human hybrids. According to Jorjani, the beings requested Buchanan's assistance regarding the programme.

'They live in like small towns in the [Colorado] Rockies and they pass because they look like tall Scandinavian people,' Jorgani said of the alleged alien-human hybrid Nordics (via Daily Mail).

Jorjani claimed that Buchanan was approached by three Nordics in a diner, but did not specify when or where the alleged encounter took place. According to the author, the beings said they had travelled to Earth to escape a 'tyrannical' government on their own planet and had since intermarried with humans, producing hybrid descendants over several generations. Jorjani added that the Nordics allegedly wanted only to live freely on Earth and protect their children and grandchildren.

'So he said, "Look, we know that Kit Green at the CIA has some program to access the 23andMe and like whatever, Ancestry.com, databases through some backdoor and that they are screening whoever signs up for these services for a specific genetic variance from the normal Homo sapiens population which the CIA knows to be the genetic marker of these Nordics,"' Jorjani claimed during an episode that aired in November.

Neither the CIA nor the Pentagon has publicly supported the allegations, and no evidence has been presented to verify the existence of extraterrestrial DNA-tracking operations.

Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/FzRnfvkm3h — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 25, 2026

What 23andMe and Ancestry Actually Do With Consumer DNA Testing

23andMe and Ancestry.com are among the world's most widely used direct-to-consumer DNA testing services, allowing customers to learn more about their family history, ethnic origins and genetic health traits. Users typically submit saliva samples, which are analysed to provide ancestry breakdowns, identify potential relatives and, in some cases, offer reports on inherited health risks.

However, 23andMe filed for bankruptcy in March 2025 and was subsequently sold to TTAM Research Institute — a nonprofit led by company co-founder Anne Wojcicki — for $305 million (£227 million) in June 2025. The sale triggered significant public and congressional concern about the privacy of approximately 15 million customers' genetic data, with a coalition of 27 US state attorneys general filing suit over the data transfer. TTAM has said it will maintain 23andMe's existing privacy policies.

That documented controversy over who controls consumer DNA data likely contributed to the resonance of Jorjani's claims online, even in the absence of supporting evidence. Ancestry.com has not undergone comparable corporate instability and has repeatedly stated that customers maintain control over how their genetic information is used and shared.

What science says:



Human ancestry is well mapped through genetics and evolutionary biology.



DNA testing traces back to human populations (African, European, Middle Eastern, etc.), not non-human origins.



No verified study has ever identified non-human DNA in a person. — Lyndon Wood ✌️👽🙏 (@Lyndonx) May 25, 2026

As if "aliens" couldn't hide "alien" DNA in the genome somewhere you'd never find it. Also, you wouldn't be able to remove it and maintain its efficacy, nor replicate it; it would need to be activated and the organism would need to remain alive and active to maintain efficacy. — Cosmas (@C0smas0wl) May 25, 2026

They are looking for the XMEN! The people with super powers. The mutants. — Madame X (@NUNYA84072525) May 25, 2026

Can't wait for the CIA to find me ! pic.twitter.com/3zheb7LjNq — Sylvie 🎾 🏉 (@SylwiaToka43618) May 25, 2026

Pentagon UFO Disclosures Continue to Fuel Alien Life Speculation

The claims also arrive amid growing public fascination with unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). In May 2026, the Pentagon released two batches of previously classified files — the first on 8 May and a second on 22 May — including videos and first-hand testimony from military personnel involving unexplained aerial sightings. In a statement accompanying the initial May release, the department said the public 'can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files,' while cautioning that 'many of these materials lack a substantiated chain-of-custody.'

Earlier this year, Donald Trump directed the release of additional government files related to UAPs and the possibility of extraterrestrial life, citing 'tremendous interest' in the subject. Trump nevertheless added that he did not personally know whether aliens were real.

Despite the disclosures, the Pentagon has maintained for years that there is no verified proof of alien life. The department's position has done little to slow speculation, particularly as online discussions surrounding UFOs, government secrecy and unexplained phenomena continue to attract widespread attention.