Humanity is on the brink of a new era as NASA prepares to send a crewed mission toward the lunar surface for the first time in over five decades.

Engineers and astronauts are currently completing final checks at the Kennedy Space Center to ensure every system is primed for the upcoming deep-space voyage. This pivotal mission aims to test essential life-support technologies, proving that we can safely return to the stars and stay there.

Countdown to an April Departure

NASA remains firmly set on a Wednesday (April 1) launch date for Artemis 2, with officials reporting a clean bill of health for the spacecraft. As the departure time draws near, ground crews have yet to find a single mechanical snag that could delay this historic trip around the moon.

#ComingSoon: Artemis II next launch opportunities open from 1 April 23:24 BST/2 April 00:24 CEST, our European Service Module powering NASA’s Orion spacecraft around the Moon! Stay tuned. 🚀@NASAArtemis @csa_asc @AirbusSpace



📽️ ESA pic.twitter.com/hsEkzKWGkX — European Space Agency (@esa) March 25, 2026

The countdown for the Artemis 2 launch date begins in earnest this Wednesday, with a two-hour window starting at 6:24 p.m. EDT (2324 GMT). While backup slots remain available until 6 April, should any hitches arise, NASA leaders are feeling incredibly optimistic about the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's ability to get off the ground exactly as planned.

Interestingly, NASA gave the green light during a major flight review just before the SLS moved to the launch pad on 20 March. Since that milestone, the agency hasn't encountered a single technical snag or safety concern that would stand in the way of the Artemis 2 launch.

Systems Green and Crew Ready

Speaking during a mission update on Sunday (March 29), Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator for NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, noted that preparations have been remarkably seamless. 'Since that time, all of our operations have been going very smoothly.'

'Our flight systems are ready, the ground systems are ready, our launch and operations teams are ready, and our flight operations team in Houston are also ready. The crew arrived yesterday, and I know that they're ready – they are more than ready.

Read more NASA Moon Base Concept: This Is What The Space Agency's $20 Billion Plan Brings NASA Moon Base Concept: This Is What The Space Agency's $20 Billion Plan Brings

'There are little things that we find as we go that we're working right there, but none of them are threatening the first right now,' she confirmed.

At the moment, the only real threat to an April 1 departure is the local forecast. Meteorologists are tracking a 20% risk that thick cumulus clouds in the lower atmosphere could force a delay, though conditions remain mostly favourable for a Wednesday lift-off.

A High-Stakes Path Around the Moon

Excitement is building for this landmark event, as Artemis 2 represents the first time humans will fly under a programme aimed at establishing a permanent lunar presence. Over the course of 10 days, NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canada's Jeremy Hansen, will journey around the far side of the moon inside the Orion capsule to pave the way for future lunar landings.

Our Artemis II crew will be going around the Moon, but they'll always find their way back home 🌎



During this complex journey, the four astronauts will travel ~685,000 miles on a trajectory around the Moon and back to Earth.



See their daily agenda: https://t.co/172PVtri2Z pic.twitter.com/zsK5i6pirj — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) March 25, 2026

It is worth noting that the Orion crew will not technically circle the moon; they are instead set to whip around its far side in a figure-eight path, using gravity to pull them straight back toward Earth. This voyage marks the second major test for the spacecraft, which has previously ventured into deep space but is now hosting a human crew for the first time.

Paving the Way for Future Landings

The inaugural phase of the programme, Artemis 1, took flight in November 2022, sending an empty Orion capsule on a successful month-long journey into the lunar environment. This early mission proved that the spacecraft could withstand deep-space conditions before any humans were permitted to step on board.

In just a few days, we'll be sending humans on a flight around the Moon. Have you watched our documentary series on the mission?



Watch Moonbound before Artemis II lifts off: https://t.co/ZR60WWIumd pic.twitter.com/fU6aGDE277 — NASA (@NASA) March 27, 2026

A successful flight will set the stage for Artemis 3, a follow-up mission designed to test how the Orion capsule links up with lunar landing craft while in Earth orbit. Passing that critical trial would clear the path for Artemis 4, which is currently earmarked as the first mission to actually put boots back on the moon since the final Apollo voyage over half a century ago. 'We are getting very, very close — and we are ready,' Glaze stated.