Millions of households share their living spaces with animals, yet the precise meaning behind sudden barks has remained a mystery. The quest to decode these communications has finally reached the consumer technology market. Meng Xiaoyi, a technology startup based in Hangzhou, China, claims to have solved this puzzle with an advanced artificial intelligence device.

While novelty smartphone applications offering similar premises have saturated digital storefronts for years, they typically function solely for basic entertainment without any verified scientific foundation. Representatives for Meng Xiaoyi firmly insist their new physical invention represents a functional breakthrough in daily interspecies communication. The firm aims to distribute the collar globally to owners seeking to understand their pets.

How the Collar Works — and What It Claims to Detect

The compact translation unit currently retails for 799 yuan, approximately £93 ($118). Software engineers integrated the physical system with Alibaba Cloud's Qwen language model to process environmental audio and physical data simultaneously.

The underlying artificial intelligence relies on voiceprint data accumulated by researchers over several years of testing. The system is designed to monitor an animal's physical changes, posture, and behavioural patterns continuously in the background, rather than responding only to isolated vocalisations.

Read more Viral Video Claims Claude AI May Have Led Targeting School in Iran — Pentagon Launches Investigation Into Military AI Use Viral Video Claims Claude AI May Have Led Targeting School in Iran — Pentagon Launches Investigation Into Military AI Use

By combining audio sensors with movement tracking, the device sits around the pet's neck to monitor vocal patterns and physical behaviour in real time. Meng Xiaoyi reports that the integrated cloud system correctly identifies underlying emotions and vocal patterns with an accuracy rate it describes as near '95 percent.' The company has not specified the conditions or dataset size under which that figure was derived.

10,000 Pre-Orders Placed Despite No Published Research

Commercial interest surged after the company began accepting pre-orders on 1 May. Production records indicate that international consumers have reserved 10,000 units ahead of the formal retail launch, suggesting demand that extends well beyond the Chinese domestic market.

Independent researchers have questioned the performance metrics, noting the company has not published peer-reviewed data to support the 95% accuracy claim. The absence of publicly available laboratory results makes it difficult for veterinary or AI specialists to assess whether the advertised capabilities reflect controlled testing or broader real-world use.

The Meng Xiaoyi executive team has not released any peer-reviewed studies to substantiate the advertised translation capabilities, and no independent replication of the company's results has been published.

"萌小譯" the Pet translator is going viral right now on X and on Chinese social media for supposedly TRANSLATING animal speech into understandable human speech with 95% accuracy



FZELwgYqBxExFEHwkH6oLecMtksfqrNM3TcYkHbFpump https://t.co/vcktRs6LCo — freshy (@freshytothemoon) May 23, 2026

Startup Secures £790,000 from Investors Ahead of Launch

Meng Xiaoyi recently secured approximately £790,000 ($1,000,000) from early tech investors. The funding round suggests confidence in the product's commercial potential ahead of independent validation.

Market analysts generally agree that this huge initial boost of cash is a 'strong signal,' showing that investors really believe the product will be a commercial hit. The global pet translator industry continues to attract significant venture capital funding despite a long history of documented challenges with actual product accuracy.

Securing such significant financial backing certainly does not definitively prove the artificial intelligence software works exactly as the consumer marketing materials suggest. What it does do, though, is give the Hangzhou company the cash it needs to get the first batch manufactured and quickly fulfil all the orders customers have already placed.

As the finished hardware officially begins shipping to domestic households, the broader international technology community will closely monitor early user feedback and independent laboratory testing results.

The final verdict on whether humans can truly converse with their canine companions now rests entirely on the upcoming real-world performance of these innovative 'devices.'