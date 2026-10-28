Laika's animated fantasy film 'Wildwood' has earned widespread critical acclaim, but its impressive reviews have yet to translate into blockbuster box office returns. The stop-motion adventure holds a 99% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, yet its opening weekend has raised concerns about whether the ambitious production can recoup its reported $100 million (£75 million) budget.

According to reports, the film earned approximately $12 million (£9 million) at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, with worldwide takings reaching around $15 million (£11.25 million). Although the figures put 'Wildwood' among the weekend's notable releases, they leave the film with a substantial financial challenge.

Why Is 'Wildwood' Struggling at the Box Office?

Released in cinemas on 23 October 2026, 'Wildwood' opened in third place at the North American box office. Its performance fell short of the earnings typically needed to support a production with such a large budget, particularly when marketing and distribution expenses are taken into account.

The film's reported production cost of approximately $100 million (£75 million) makes profitability a significant concern. Theatrical releases generally need to earn considerably more than their production budgets to cover the wider costs associated with bringing a film to audiences.

However, the opening weekend does not determine the movie's final financial outcome. International releases, sustained ticket sales, premium video-on-demand, licensing and other distribution opportunities could generate additional revenue over time.

For now, though, 'Wildwood' faces an uphill battle. If audience numbers decline sharply in the coming weeks, the film could struggle to close the gap between its earnings and its reported production costs.

How Can a Film With 99% on Rotten Tomatoes Underperform?

The contrast between the critical reception and box office performance of 'Wildwood' highlights an important distinction: strong reviews do not automatically guarantee commercial success.

The film's 99% Rotten Tomatoes critics' score reflects the proportion of published reviews classified as positive, rather than the percentage of viewers who have watched it or a measure of ticket sales. It is also reported a 97% audience score, suggesting that the film has connected with many viewers who have rated it.

Despite that response, 'Wildwood' may face challenges reaching a broad audience. Its PG-13 rating, which includes strong fantasy violence and other mature material, could limit its appeal to some families seeking conventional animated entertainment.

The movie's stop-motion format may also make it harder to market as a mainstream family blockbuster, despite the craftsmanship and visual ambition that critics have praised.

What Is 'Wildwood' About?

Directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler, 'Wildwood' follows teenager Prue McKeel as she ventures into a mysterious forest to rescue her kidnapped baby brother.

Joined by her classmate Curtis, Prue encounters talking animals, dangerous adversaries and an enchanted world filled with secrets. The story is based on the fantasy novel by Colin Meloy, illustrated by Carson Ellis.

The film's elaborate stop-motion animation is central to its appeal. Laika, the studio behind titles such as 'Coraline' and 'Kubo and the Two Strings', is known for its detailed handcrafted approach to animation.

Can Positive Reviews Save 'Wildwood'?

There are reasons not to write off the film after one weekend. Strong audience reactions and positive word of mouth could encourage more people to see it, potentially extending its theatrical run.

Laika films can also find audiences long after their initial cinema releases, through home entertainment, streaming and re-releases. However, those future opportunities are not guaranteed to make *Wildwood* profitable.

For now, the film's financial outlook remains uncertain. Its reported budget creates a high bar, and its opening weekend has left considerable ground to make up.

'Wildwood' may be one of 2026's best-reviewed films, but its box office performance demonstrates that critical success and commercial success are two very different measures. Whether its glowing reviews can attract enough additional viewers to improve its financial prospects remains to be seen.