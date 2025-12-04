Lucy Mecklenburgh has offered a candid and hopeful update after undergoing surgery for what she describes as a 'debilitating' battle with Endometriosis.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 34, took to Instagram on 19 November to reveal she had recently undergone a laparoscopic procedure to remove painful endometrial tissue — a decision she made after reaching a point where she 'physically couldn't live' with her symptoms.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Mecklenburgh said she hoped her transparency would help other women facing delayed diagnoses and overwhelming fear around the condition.

The Laparoscopy: A Sense of Relief

Mecklenburgh confirmed the operation took place on Friday, 14 November, describing it as a major step in what has been a long and emotionally exhausting health journey. The minimally invasive keyhole procedure is commonly used to diagnose and remove endometrial tissue that grows where it shouldn't — often causing inflammation, scarring and severe pain.

Despite initial anxiety, Mecklenburgh said her recovery had been far gentler than expected. 'Fragile, a little bit sore and tender,' she admitted, adding that she was pleasantly surprised by how manageable the post-surgery process had been. She shared warnings for fellow mothers: movements must be slow and deliberate, and heavy lifting must be strictly avoided.

The update brought an outpouring of relief from followers, many of whom have closely followed her struggle. By speaking openly, she said, she hopes to remove some of the fear surrounding the procedure and reassure women still awaiting treatment.

A Long, Frustrating Path to Diagnosis

The reality star's journey highlights a severe gap in women's healthcare: delayed diagnosis. After the birth of her daughter, Lilah, in 2022, Mecklenburgh was finally told she had both severe endometriosis and adenomyosis — conditions that can cause chronic pain, fatigue and reproductive complications.

Her symptoms did not match the 'classic' presentation. She did not suffer from extreme period pain or the infertility issues often associated with endometriosis. Instead, she experienced unrelenting exhaustion, bloating, back pain and constipation. The unusual symptom profile made her case difficult to identify and contributed to prolonged uncertainty and anxiety.

Despite living a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a demanding fitness career, Mecklenburgh's condition escalated to the point where surgery became unavoidable. Her experience underscores a sobering truth: endometriosis does not discriminate, and even women with intense health routines are vulnerable.

She shares two children — Roman and Lilah — with fiancé and actor Ryan Thomas.

Raising Awareness for a Condition With an Eight-Year Wait

Using her platform, Mecklenburgh has joined a national movement calling for urgent reform in women's health. UK charity Endometriosis UK reports the average diagnosis time remains more than eight years, a delay that can cause physical, emotional and economic harm.

Her decision to share her story publicly has been widely praised by advocates who argue that open conversations help counter the dismissive attitudes many women face. Mecklenburgh emphasises the need for self-advocacy, urging women to trust their instincts when symptoms don't feel 'normal' — even if they fall outside textbook definitions.

As she begins what she calls a 'marathon, not a sprint' toward recovery, her honesty is helping drive home a wider message: women deserve faster diagnoses, better research and greater medical recognition for chronic reproductive conditions.