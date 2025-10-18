HBO's acclaimed drama Euphoria is officially making its long-awaited return, and it is bringing plenty of new faces with it.

After a four-year hiatus, the Emmy Award-winning series will premiere its third season in spring 2026, the network has confirmed.

The hit show follows a group of high school students navigating love, trauma and addiction, centring on Rue, played by Zendaya, a young woman struggling to stay clean after rehab while dealing with family conflict and self-discovery.

Fresh Faces: Cast Additions for Season 3

Fans can expect 18 new cast members this season, including Hollywood veteran Sharon Stone and Spanish singer-actress Rosalía, both confirmed earlier this year.

The latest additions include Danielle Deadwyler, nominated for both the Critics' Choice and BAFTA Film Awards for her performances in The Piano Lesson and Till.

Other notable newcomers include Poker Face and American Pie star Natasha Lyonne, filmmaker Eli Roth, American Hustle and Die Hard with a Vengeance actress Colleen Camp, and singer and YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

Also joining the ensemble are Madison Thompson (Ozark), Kwame Patterson (The Wire, Ray Donovan), Rebecca Pidgeon (The Unit), Sam Trammell (True Blood, Homeland), and former NFL player turned actor Matthew Willig.

Further additions include Cailyn Rice (1923), Jessica Blair Herman (American Crime Story), Bella Podaras, and Gideon Adlon (The Society).

Rounding out the cast are Hemky Madera, Bill Bodner, Jack Topalian, and Homer Gere, the son of Hollywood legend Richard Gere.

Previously announced stars such as Marshawn Lynch, Asante Blackk, Anna Van Patten, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Kadeem Hardison, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, and James Landry Hébert will also appear.

Cast Members Leaving Euphoria

Not everyone from the previous two seasons will return. Angus Cloud, who tragically died in July 2023, will not appear in the new season.

Storm Reid, who portrayed Rue's sister Gia, also confirmed her departure in November 2024.

'Unfortunately, Gia's not returning to the third season, but I am so indebted to the cast and crew of that show, to HBO,' Reid said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. 'Euphoria is a really special thing and I'm so glad that's part of my legacy. I can't wait to see what Season 3 has in store.'

Austin Abrams (Ethan Lewis) and Algee Smith (Chris McKay) are also absent from HBO's official cast list, while Barbie Ferreira (Kat) left the show in 2022.

Meanwhile, the show's core cast, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Martha Kelly, and Chloe Cherry, will reprise their roles.

Production and Legacy

Filming began earlier this year in Los Angeles and will run across eight episodes.

Across its first two seasons, Euphoria received 25 Emmy nominations and won nine, becoming HBO's most-watched non–science fiction or fantasy drama.

After years of anticipation, fans can finally look forward to Euphoria's return, with new stories, new faces, and the same raw intensity that made it a cultural phenomenon.