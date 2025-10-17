Sydney Sweeney is reportedly catching feelings with music executive Scooter Braun, following recent public sightings after breakup with ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

However, those close to her reportedly remain puzzled by the relationship.

What's the Real Deal Between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun?

According to an exclusive report from The National Enquirer, the Euphoria actress, 28, first met Braun, 44, through professional circles. Sources claim their connection initially started as a 'business relationship', with Braun offering to help 'propel' Sweeney's acting career.

The insider also alleged that Sweeney was the first to be drawn to Braun due to his experience and influence in the entertainment industry. The music executive returned the favor by promising that he could help her achieve her 'dream career'.

Braun, a well-known music manager, is best recognised for his work with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. He recently stepped back from artist management after more than a decade in the industry.

In a way, social media users who assumed the relationship as 'PR' were right. However, their partnership appeared to have developed into something more personal over time.

The source said the actress is now 'completely lovestruck' with Braun and 'enjoys having someone to ask advice from about her career'.

What Sweeney's Friends Say About Her Relationship with Braun

While Sweeney got herself enamored, the same could not be said of her friends, who remain 'baffled' by the sudden romance.

One insider told tabloids that the actress has previously expressed a desire to remain single for a while. 'She told everyone she wanted to stay single for at least a year to get to know herself after so many years in a relationship'.

In a timeline shared by People, Sweeney and Davino began dating in 2018. Their relationship grew quietly over the years, with Sweeney often describing her ideal partner as someone she could 'laugh with every day'. By early 2022, she was seen wearing a diamond ring, and sources confirmed the couple's engagement in the same year.

By early 2024, reports surfaced that their relationship had become rocky, with wedding plans postponed. In March, Sweeney officially called off their engagement, citing her desire to focus on her career.

The split wasn't reportedly due to a lack of love, but more of Sweeney's decision to prioritise her goals at the height of her success.

Speculation about Sweeney's relationship with Braun began in August after the pair were spotted together in Italy after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish June wedding.

Has Scooter Braun Been Keeping His Promise to Sydney Sweeney's Career?

After her breakout performance in HBO's Euphoria, Sweeney has gone on to star in The White Lotus, Reality, and Anyone But You, where she was also linked to co-star Glen Powell.

Insiders cautioned that fans should not expect any wedding bells soon, as the actress has been maintaining her professional momentum, even after heavy backlash to her recent American Eagle ad.

Sweeney is set to return in season 3 of Euphoria and has several new projects lined up for later this year and into the following year. It remains unclear whether Braun had any influence over the actress' upcoming projects, as neither of them has publicly addressed the rumours.