Ozzy Osbourne died of heart failure at his Buckinghamshire home on 22 July 2025 at the age of 76. His death came three weeks after performing a farewell show with his Black Sabbath bandmates in his hometown. Sharon, aged 73, said she did not want to continue living in the aftermath of his passing.

Sharon Osbourne has said that the only thing that stopped her from 'going with Ozzy' after his death was the thought of what it would do to her children. Her account of her grief, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan: Uncensored released on 10 December, outlined how deeply she struggled in the weeks following the loss of her husband.

'I Wanted To Go With Ozzy'

She told Piers Morgan that her first instinct was that she would have 'gone with Ozzy' because she said she felt she had already done everything she had wanted to do. She explained that the force that stopped her was her children, Aimee, 42, Kelly, 41, and Jack, 40.

Sharon said through tears that her children had been 'unbelievably, just magnificent' with her. When Morgan asked if they—and their own children—were the reason she had to 'hang in there', she agreed. She explained that she knew she could not leave them with the type of pain she had witnessed earlier in her life.

The Memory That Changed Her Thinking

Sharon recalled a moment from years earlier when she had experienced what she described as one of her mental breakdowns. She went into a facility to receive help. While there, she met two young women who did not know each other, but both had lost their mothers to suicide.

Sharon said she saw the state the two women were in. She described the effect their mothers' actions had on their lives. She told Piers she decided then that she would 'never, ever, ever' do that to her own children.

She said this memory came back to her in the days after Ozzy died. It became the single thing that held her back from ending her life. She said it reminded her of the weight such a choice would place on her family.

Living With Grief And Daily Rituals

Sharon said that grief has now become her 'friend'. She said it feels 'very weird' but is something she has to live with. She added that she believes she will get used to it because she has no choice.

She also shared that she visits Ozzy's grave every day, as he was buried on the family estate under a crabapple tree. Sharon said she goes there to talk to him and to feel close to him.

She said everyone in the family visits the site and speaks to him. Inside the house, she keeps several candles burning near his pictures. She replaces the candles as soon as they burn out, saying the house is never without them.

Searching For Purpose After Ozzy's Death

Now, months after his passing, Sharon said she has questioned what she is meant to do with her life now that Ozzy is gone. She described waking each day asking herself what she is supposed to do. She said she has been going through Ozzy's old diaries.

She said he began journaling when he entered rehab in 1984. The facility told him to write every day, and he kept the practice going, even after returning to drinking. She said reading the entries felt sad because Ozzy often put himself down.

In the interview, she shared that the ache of grief feels like a 'big hole' inside her. She said her children feel the same. She added that loss is something that eventually happens to everyone, but that does not lessen the pain.

The Interview And Its Context

The interview aired on Piers Morgan: Uncensored on YouTube. Sharon's comments provided a clear account of her grief and the reason she chose to remain alive after Ozzy's death. Her remarks centred on her children, her memories, and the routines she now follows to stay connected to her husband.