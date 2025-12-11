The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will see the return of two of the movie franchise's beloved characters, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, as Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reprise their roles for the prequel.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the lead actors of the hit movie saga have confirmed their appearance in the forthcoming prequel movie, to be released on 20 November 2026.

Lawrence will return as the Hunger Games heroine Katniss, while Hutcherson will reprise his role as Peeta. The pair is expected to appear in a flash-forward scene together with their mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, whose backstory will be the focus of the upcoming film.

What Will Katniss and Peeta Do In The Prequel?

The events in the prequel take place 24 years before Katniss and Peeta were chosen to be the tributes for District 12 and mentored by Haymitch Abernathy, the district's sole surviving victor.

The upcoming film will feature Haymitch's experience in the brutal game of survival as a 16-year-old. He happened to be picked as a tribute during the game's 50th anniversary, which was called the Second Quarter Quell. Designed to be more brutal than previous contests, the Quarter Quell was staged to heighten the Capitol's spectacle of cruelty.

In the epilogue of Suzanne Collins' novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, on which the movie franchise is based, Katniss and Peeta shared a moment with Haymitch after their successful revolt in the Capitol — a scene later depicted in the 2015 sequel Mockingjay Part 2.

It is during this exchange that the District 12 pair learn of Haymitch's tragic past as a Quarter Quell tribute, including the story of his late love, Lenora Dove Baird, remembered for her compassion and devotion to caring for animals, particularly geese.

Will Woody Harrelson Return?

Woody Harrelson gave life to Haymitch Abernathy in the original films. The actor was loved for portraying the role of an alcoholic Hunger Games winner known for his sarcasm.

While both Lawrence and Hutcherson confirmed their return to the franchise, Harrelson has yet to announce his participation in the upcoming film and reprise his unforgettable role. But fans of the franchise are still hoping to see the adult Haymitch, since his voice was heard in the teaser trailer, saying: 'I think these games are gonna be different.'

Cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Joseph Zada will play the role of the young Haymitch in the prequel. He will be joined by Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, Molly McCann and Iona Bell as Haymitch's fellow District 12 tributes Maysilee Donner, Wyatt Callow, Louella McCoy and Lou Lou, respectively.

The young Plutach Heavensbee, portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the original trilogy, will be played by Jesse Plemons in the prequel, while Ralph Fiennes will take over Donald Sutherland and Tom Blyth's role as President Coriolanus Snow.

Joining the cast are Glenn Close as District 12 chaperone Drusilla Sickle and Billy Porter as District 12 stylist Magno Stift.

Elle Fanning will step in to be the younger version of Elizabeth Bank's Effie Trinket, and Kieran Culkin will be the prequel's version of Stanley Tucci's Ceasar Flickerman.