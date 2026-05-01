A US livestreamer known as 'Clavicular' is facing a civil lawsuit in Miami-Dade County over allegations including battery, fraud and the unauthorised injection of a teenage influencer during a broadcast. The claim has been brought by Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, 18, who is also known online as Alorah Ziva.

According to the complaint, and reports from TMZ, Mendoza alleges that Braden Peters, better known online as Clavicular, 20, engaged in a series of non-consensual encounters beginning when she was 16. The lawsuit, filed on 29 April 2026, seeks damages of at least $50,000 (approx. £37,000) and centres on claims relating to both in-person interactions and content filmed for livestream platforms.

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Peters has denied the allegations through legal counsel, stating that the claims are unproven and will be contested through the appropriate legal process.

Claims Include Underage Encounters

The complaint states that Mendoza first met Peters in 2025 after being approached about creating online content. She alleges she was paid to appear in videos and was told she could become the 'female face' of a social media trend known as 'looksmaxxing', which focuses on enhancing physical appearance.

According to court documents, Mendoza later travelled to meet Peters at a property in Cape Cod. She alleges that alcohol was provided and that she became intoxicated before being subjected to non-consensual sexual activity. The filing states that similar incidents occurred during the same visit. These claims have not been proven and are denied by the defendant.

The lawsuit further alleges that Mendoza later reconnected with Peters in Miami, where she agreed to take part in a livestream session. During that broadcast, she claims Peters injected her face with Aqualyx, a fat-dissolving substance, without proper consent or medical qualification. The filing states she believed the procedure was legitimate at the time.

Mendoza also alleges that Peters suggested the substance may have contained methamphetamine. No evidence supporting this claim has been presented in court.

Streamer Clavicular is being sued by influencer Alorah Ziva



The lawsuit alleges he injected her face with drugs, had sex with her while she was unable to consent, and promised to make her the female face of "looksmaxxing" pic.twitter.com/HxSmHk2PlB — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 29, 2026

At one point, Clavicular paid for an Uber to bring the teen to Cape Cod to his parents' home, where excessive amounts of alcohol were being served, according to the lawsuit, which alleges he served her vodka until she became drunk then had sex with her. https://t.co/ziVJn84tHz — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) April 30, 2026

Clavicular's old girlfriend Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza is taking Clavicular to court for allegedly promising to promote her career back in 2025, but instead he slept with her while she was under 18 and injected her face with substances 😳 pic.twitter.com/NMZGgAoH29 — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) April 29, 2026

Lawsuit Alleges Career Promises

The complaint states that Mendoza continued to have contact with Peters after the livestream incident, believing he would assist her career. It alleges that her association with him later affected her professional opportunities, including the loss of sponsorship deals.

The lawsuit also includes claims of fraud and the unauthorised use of her image and likeness in content distributed online. It further alleges emotional distress linked to the incidents described.

Peters' legal representative has said the allegations are 'baseless' and disputed the account outlined in the complaint. In a statement reported by US media, his lawyer said the claims would be addressed through the courts and that Peters intends to defend himself.

Allegations Denied as Case Proceeds Through Courts

The case remains at an early stage, and no findings have been made by the court. The allegations outlined in the complaint have not been tested through legal proceedings and are contested by the defendant.

As the case develops, further details are expected to emerge through court filings. For now, the situation continues to draw attention online, where the allegations and denials are being widely discussed alongside the content and platform that brought those involved into the public spotlight.