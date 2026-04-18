Alexis Wilkins, the longtime girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has shared a post on X amid a growing controversy surrounding a bombshell report that levelled serious allegations against the bureau chief — including claims about his drinking habits and erratic behaviour. Wilkins' move on social media came within hours of Patel publicly threatening legal action against The Atlantic, which published the report on Friday.

The post Wilkins reshared on X was originally written by media personality Glenn Beck, and it focused not on Patel directly, but on what Beck described as an ongoing 'propaganda war' targeting American institutions. The post cited the viral video of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth purportedly 'quoting a fake bible verse' from the film Pulp Fiction as an example of foreign disinformation. Beck wrote that the clip 'originally came from Russian media and was then amplified by a Turkish psy-op account until it was picked up by major US outlets,' adding that it omitted the context that Hegseth said he was 'badly paraphrasing Ezekiel.' Wilkins amplified the post with a '💯' emoji, signalling her agreement.

What The Atlantic Reported

The Atlantic's report painted a troubling picture of Patel's conduct inside the FBI. According to the publication, Patel grew 'paranoid' about losing his job earlier this month after encountering a login failure while attempting to access an internal FBI system. Sources familiar with the matter said he contacted aides and associates, telling them he believed he had been dismissed by the White House. Two individuals described his reaction as a 'freak-out,' though the issue was later identified as a technical error and quickly resolved.

The report also cited multiple current and former officials who alleged Patel had expressed ongoing concerns that his position 'is in jeopardy' — a period of anxiety that coincided with President Donald Trump's dismissal of Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi from senior government roles. Beyond the job security concerns, The Atlantic's sources described Patel as 'erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions without sufficient evidence.' Among the more serious allegations were claims about his drinking, described as a 'recurring issue across the government,' with officials alleging he had been seen intoxicated at Washington, DC venues, sometimes in the presence of administration staff. Certain FBI meetings were also allegedly rescheduled following late nights, with security personnel at times struggling to reach him.

Patel Hits Back

Patel responded within hours. In a post on his X account, he wrote: 'See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up.' FBI spokesperson Erica Knight also dismissed the report as 'fabricated,' stating plainly that a 'lawsuit is being filed.' Patel's attorney, Jesse Binnall, sent a letter asserting that 'most' of the 'substantive claims' in the report were 'false, unsourced, and facially defamatory.'

The Atlantic's Sarah Fitzpatrick stood by her reporting during an appearance on MS NOW's 'The Briefing' with Jen Psaki on Friday night, stating: 'I stand by every word of this reporting. We have excellent attorneys.'

The row over The Atlantic's report comes at a particularly sensitive moment for the FBI, whose leadership has already faced intense scrutiny under the current administration. Allegations of erratic behaviour and heavy drinking against a sitting FBI Director — if substantiated — would raise serious questions about the bureau's stability and chain of command. Patel's attorney Jesse Binnall has sent a letter asserting that 'most' of the 'substantive claims' in the report are 'false, unsourced, and facially defamatory.' The Atlantic has not issued a further statement beyond Fitzpatrick's on-air remarks. No court filing has been confirmed as of publication.