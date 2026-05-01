A viral social media post defending JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini is drawing attention online as the person claims to have 'promoted' Hajdini during his tenure. However, soon doubts over whether the self-described 'mentor' behind it is real or not came to the fore.

The account, using the name Peter Girnus, claims insider knowledge of the bank and its promotion process, but there is no verified record linking the individual to JPMorgan, raising questions about whether the post is satire.

Viral Defence of Hajdini Triggers Fact-Check Questions

The post, shared on X, presents Girnus as a senior figure who helped promote Hajdini and trained her in the firm's leveraged finance division. It dismisses the lawsuit against her and criticises the complainant, framing the allegations as a misunderstanding of internal banking culture.

I promoted Lorna Hajdini to Executive Director at JPMorgan because she understood something most bankers never learn.



Ownership.



Not deal ownership. People ownership. The kind of leadership where you don't just manage a pipeline. You manage the person building it. Their… — Peter Girnus 🦅 (@gothburz) April 30, 2026

He also took direct aim at the complainant, describing him as a senior employee who struggled professionally.

It quickly spread across platforms, including Reddit and finance forums, where users debated both the claims and the identity of the person making them. Much of the attention has shifted from the allegations themselves to whether the account is posing as an insider.

No Evidence Linking 'Mentor' To JPMorgan Role

Despite the detailed tone of the post, there is no publicly available record confirming Girnus holds or has held a senior position at JPMorgan Chase. No verified professional profile or employment history has surfaced to support his claim that he promoted Hajdini to Executive Director.

Several outlets and online commentators have treated the thread as satirical or exaggerated commentary on investment banking culture, rather than a factual insider account.

Lawsuit Against Lorna Hajdini Continues

The wider case centres on a civil lawsuit filed in New York by Chirayu Rana, a former colleague of Hajdini. He alleges sexual assault, coercion and abuse tied to his role in the bank's leveraged finance division.

The complaint claims Hajdini used her position to influence his career progression, linking professional advancement to personal compliance. The allegations have circulated widely online, in part due to their graphic detail.

The filing includes claims of drugging, repeated abuse, and the use of racially charged language. It also alleges retaliation after Rana raised concerns internally in 2025.

JPMorgan Rejects Allegations After Internal Probe

According to reports, JPMorgan Chase has denied the claims, stating an internal investigation found no evidence to support them. Hajdini remains employed, and no action has been announced against her.

Reports also indicate that Hajdini and Rana were not in a direct reporting line, which could limit her control over his promotion or compensation — a point frequently raised in discussions around the case.

Online Debate Shifts to 'Peter Girnus'

The uncertainty surrounding the 'mentor' account has become a central part of the story. Some users view the post as an attempt to defend Hajdini by mimicking an insider voice, while others see it as satire aimed at highlighting how power operates within finance firms.

Without verified details about the person behind the account, the claims about promoting Hajdini remain unproven. Meanwhile, as the lawsuit continues, the focus remains on the allegations in court.