FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday angrily denied ever being locked out of his government computer system, clashing with a reporter in Washington months after he filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic over that very claim.

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Patel's suit targets an article published on 17 April that painted a highly unflattering picture of his conduct and state of mind, alleging he was 'extremely drunk' and that he panicked after finding himself unable to log in to an internal FBI system. The report said he then called aides and allies to tell them he believed the White House had fired him. Patel insists those claims are false and defamatory, and has asked a court to make The Atlantic pay hundreds of millions in damages.

Lawsuit Collides With Public Denial

The confrontation at the press conference came when a reporter pressed Patel on the login episode described in both The Atlantic piece and his own lawsuit. The journalist began by asking what Patel had thought 'after he was unable to log in to the system.'

Patel cut him off and suggested taking a quick poll of the room, asking how many people present believed the claim was true. He then launched into a sharp rebuttal.

'The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie. It was never said. It never happened and I will serve in this administration as long as the President, the Attorney General want me to,' Patel said.

The original Atlantic article, citing 'nine people familiar with his outreach,' reported that on Friday 10 April, as Patel was preparing to leave work for the weekend, 'he struggled to log on to an internal computer system' and 'quickly became convinced that he had been locked out.' According to the piece, he 'panicked, frantically calling aides and allies to announce that he had been fired by the White House.'

Patel's legal filing, however, offers a more mundane version of events that nonetheless appears to acknowledge a login issue. The lawsuit states: 'On April 10, 2026, Director Patel had a routine technical problem logging into a government system, which was quickly fixed.'

That single line has now taken on outsized significance. In court, Patel is not disputing that something went wrong with his access. His argument is that what he describes as a routine glitch was inflated by anonymous sources into a tale of panic and presumed dismissal. On camera, under questioning, he pushed further, insisting that 'it never happened' at all and that 'anybody who says the opposite is lying.'

Lawyers will likely seize on that gap in emphasis. One account concedes a problem, even if minor. The other suggests there was no meaningful incident to speak of. Nothing in the public documents resolves whether Patel is drawing a distinction between a standard IT hiccup and being formally 'locked out,' or retreating from the more careful language of his own complaint. Nothing has been independently confirmed yet, so all sides' claims should be treated with caution.

Patel Accuses Media Of Going 'Off Topic' As He Defends His Role

The exchange grew more testy as Patel tried to steer the briefing back to his chosen subject. The appearance had been billed as an announcement about what he described as the Southern Property Law Center's '$3 million decade-long scheme that fraudulently fleeced Americans'. Midway through, the system-lockout question landed.

'You are off topic,' Patel snapped at the reporter, accusing him of trying to derail a press conference about alleged financial wrongdoing with what he called 'baseless questions.'

When the journalist continued to push, Patel sharpened his denial: 'I was never locked out of my systems. Anybody who says the opposite is lying.'

Throughout, Patel repeated a broader point that runs through his lawsuit: that he is committed to staying in post and carrying out the agenda set for him by the president and attorney general. 'I will serve in this administration as long as the President, the Attorney General want me to,' he said, echoing the lawsuit's claim that he intends 'to continue working in the administration and to continue with the priorities he is entrusted with.'

The legal complaint against The Atlantic does not object to criticism of his leadership as such. It states that the defendants 'had the right to criticise the FBI's leadership', but argues they 'went too far' by publishing what Patel calls 'false and fabricated accusations intended to damage' his reputation.

The suit accuses the magazine of relying on unnamed sources who were 'biased and may not have known the facts' and says the reporter was unable to find anyone willing to publicly stand behind the more dramatic claims. According to Patel's lawyers, the piece was published after The Atlantic was warned that its 'main claims were false,' and despite 'public information that contradicted them.'

His team also alleges that editors were told in advance that rumours of Patel's firing were untrue, grouping that in with other assertions they label as 'fabricated.' The Atlantic's own detailed response, if any, is not contained in the material seen so far, and the case has not yet reached trial. Until a court tests the competing narratives and the underlying evidence, the more sensational details of that Friday evening at the FBI will remain in the murky space between allegation and rebuttal.

What is clear is that Patel has now raised the stakes himself. By flatly rejecting, in such stark language, an episode his own lawyers describe as a 'routine technical problem,' he has turned a disputed magazine anecdote into a live question about his own account — and invited a jury, and the wider public, to decide whom they believe.